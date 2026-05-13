Spokane Indians shut down by Hillsboro bullpen in 6-2 loss | NWL baseball

HILLSBORO, Ore. – The Spokane Indians couldn’t get anything done against the Hillsboro Hops bullpen in a 6-2 loss in the second of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Hillsboro Hops Ballpark on Wednesday.

Three Hillsboro relievers tossed five shutout innings, allowing just three base hits and striking out seven.

The Hops (13-22) scored a run in the first and two in the second off Indians starter Jordy Vargas, who went four innings and allowed three runs, but just one earned, on seven hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

The Indians (14-21) rallied for two runs in the fourth. With two down, Kevin Fitzer hit a line-drive single, and Tommy Hopfe followed with a ground ball through the left side to put two on.

Robert Calaz drilled a double to right that plated both to make it a one-run game.

Hillsboro’s Yerald Nin led off the bottom of the fifth with a double off Indians reliever Bryan Perez, moved up a base on a flyout and scored on a high-bouncing groundout.

The Hops added another run in the seventh on a single, walk and RBI single by Modeifi Marte – all with two outs.

Spokane put runners at second and third with one down in the eighth but Sawyer Hawks struck out Calaz and Jacob Hinderleider to escape damage.

Hillsboro added a run in the eighth against reliever Hunter Omlid. Slade Caldwell doubled and went to third on a balk, then scored on a sacrifice fly.

The series continues Thursday at 6:35 p.m.