10 under $10 for the weekend of May 15-17

Updated Thu., May 14, 2026 at 12:45 p.m.

1 Gather and Grow Market – A celebration of artisans, homesteaders and makers featuring 85 vendors. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday Kootenai County Fairgrounds, 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. Admission: Free.

2 Spangle Days – Features a basketball shooters championship, local vendors and a parade. Proceeds go towards the Spangle food bank. 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Harvester Restaurant and Lounge, 410 W. First St., Spangle. Admission: $10.

3 Spicy Rigatoni – Make spicy rigatoni with the Philips Pasta Maker. 11-11:30 a.m. Sunday. Williams-Sonoma, River Park Square, 808 W. Main St. Admission: Free.

4 Dirty Secrets: Why Dirt Matters – Learn the importance of soil with plant growth. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden. Admission: Free.

5 Casa Cano Farms Spring Plant Sale – Shop from an array of vegetables, herbs and annual flower starts as well as hanging baskets, potting mix, compost, and seeds. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Casa Cano Farms, 12210 S. Madison Road. Valleyford. Admission: Free.

6 Game Night: Live Improv – Features a lineup of short-form improv games that are quick, playful and easy to jump into. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Blue Door Theatre, 319 S. Cedar St. Admission: $9.

7 Lilac City Vendor Fair – Featuring free and low-cost activities, workshops, live artists, food and beverage vendors, and giant board games. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Northtown Mall, 4750 N. Division St. Admission: Free.

8 Gayle Havercroft – Showcasing block prints with added watercolor. 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Indaba Coffee, 518 W. Riverside Ave. Admission: Free.

9 Wheatland Bank Horse and Carriage Rides – A horse-drawn carriage ride through Riverfront Park. 4-8 p.m. Saturday. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Admission: Free.

10 Flight 509 Karaoke – This event is intended for adults ages 21 and older. 6-8 p.m. Saturday. Flight 509, 10502 E. Montgomery Drive, Spokane Valley. Admission: Free.