2 dead after small plane crashes into Ohio home, authorities say

Mark J. Price and Thao Nguyen Akron Beacon Journal

AKRON, Ohio — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed into a residence in Ohio and caused a fire, authorities said on Thursday, May 14.

In a statement shared on Facebook, the Akron Fire Department said a small aircraft crashed into a residential structure in a neighborhood just southwest of the Akron Fulton Airport. The incident occurred at around 3:45 p.m. local time, according ​to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Only two people were on board the Piper PA-28 aircraft when the plane crashed into the house, the FAA said in a statement. The Akron Fire Department confirmed that the two people who were aboard the plane died ⁠in the incident, the Akron Beacon Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network, reported.

According to the Akron Fire Department, the house caught fire after the crash, and another ‌residence was also damaged. District Fire Chief Sierjie Lash told News 5 Cleveland ​that a couple and two children were inside the home when the crash occurred.

“They were able to get out with no injuries, so we’re very fortunate that they are safe,” Lash said in the interview with the television station.

Smoke from the site was visible from downtown Akron, and first responders from multiple communities and agencies were dispatched, according to ⁠the Akron Beacon Journal. The site was quickly cordoned off, and traffic was diverted away ‌from the neighborhood.

Lash told News 5 Cleveland that ‌fire crews were able to put out the house fire and remained at the scene to watch for “any hot spots.” Later in the afternoon, an airplane from the Ohio State Highway Patrol was ⁠seen flying over the scene, and a vehicle from the Summit County Medical Examiner’s office also arrived at the site.

FAA, National Transportation Safety Board investigating crash

The American Winds College of Aeronautics, a flight school based at Akron Fulton Airport, ‌confirmed that the crash occurred near the airport ‌and said data showed the plane departing at around 2:45 p.m. local time.

“We pray for the pilot, anyone on board and their families,” the American Winds College of Aeronautics said in a Facebook post. “We would like to let the American Winds ⁠staff, students and families know all of our airplanes are safe. We ask you say some prayers ​for all involved.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol ⁠was investigating ​the incident, the Akron Fire Department said. The FAA also confirmed that the agency and the National Transportation Safety Board — which will lead the investigation — are looking into the crash.

Neighbors describe moments after crash: ‘Fire was just instantly going’

The plane had crashed into a residence in the Coventry Crossing development near Firestone Country Club, according to ⁠the Akron Beacon Journal. In moments, the quiet neighborhood erupted in chaos.

“We heard this humongous, loud thud,” Canterbury Circle neighbor Jewell Ulrich said. “Instantly, all of us came running out. We saw that the airplane had hit the house. The fire was just instantly going.”

She and ⁠her husband, Steve, ran over with other neighbors to make sure that everyone got out of the house.

“That fire was instant,” she said. “It was so hot. And then you could see the tail of the airplane sitting right there. The fire was just blazing.”

“The tail was just hanging out of the garage,” Steve said.

“The one wing ⁠of the plane was on the ground right between ‌the houses,” Jewell described.

Next-door neighbor Michael Phillips was at home with his family when ​the crash occurred. Phillips ‌ran back inside and told his wife and daughter to get out.

“The power flickered in our house,” he said. “The ​next thing we heard within five to eight seconds was a boom and then a big boom. We came outside, and the house was on fire.”