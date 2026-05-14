A Grip on Sports: M’s manager Dan Wilson makes a lot of decisions that have us scratching our heads, including one in Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to Houston

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Dan Wilson has one go-to phrase he uses after a Mariner defeat. “A tough one,” or something similar, is usually included within the manager’s postgame comments. If Wilson used the phrase again Wednesday, one of the reasons behind it probably wasn’t addressed.

•••••••

• Bobby Cox managed 4,508 games in his Hall of Fame career. He lost 2,001 of them. And after each one of those defeats, he made it his calling card to accept the blame. He did not blame his players. Nor the circumstances. Nor, usually, even the umpires, despite being ejected an MLB-record 162 times in 29 years.

When he screwed up, he owned it.

Wilson didn’t own the major mistake he made in the M’s 4-3, 10-inning loss to the Astros last night. At least as far as I can find, after searching through video of his postgame comments.

His decision to allow Bryce Miller to return to the mound in the bottom of the sixth, seemed odd at best. And culpable at worst.

Maybe not for the defeat. But for putting Miller into a bad situation. Something great managers, like the recently passed Cox, try to avoid at all costs.

Miller’s first start after being activated off the injured list had gone well for five innings. He was under the flexible pitch count – 80 – Wilson had addressed before the game, a number relayed by the Mariners’ broadcast crew. Going another inning? Good idea. Even after Christian Walker led off the inning with a solo home run, cutting Seattle’s lead in half. Walker can do that against anyone.

But, an out later, Braden Shewmake fouled Miller’s 79th pitch of the night off plate umpire Roberto Ortiz’s mask, knocking him for a loop. And out of the game. It took more than 10 minutes for Alex MacKay to don the gear and the game to resume.

Miller sat in the dugout the entire time, before heading back to the mound.

It has to be asked. Why?

Here’s a guy who hasn’t pitched all season. He’s spent a couple months working himself back from a strained left oblique muscle. He was one pitch short of the pregame target. The bullpen was ready.

Why didn’t Wilson just shake Miller’s hand, congratulate him on a stellar outing and tell him to call it a night, is impossible to understand. Or defend.

Miller went back out, threw enough warmup pitches to be ready, and then threw two more to Astros hitters.

Shewmake lined a single off a nothing splitter, Brice Matthews the same off a no-sink sinker. Two on, one out and here comes Wilson. Two batters too late.

The two hard-hit balls? They could have happened against anyone, but they served to show Miller was tapped out. A circumstance that could not have been helped by cooling on the bench for 10 minutes and then getting hot once more. Especially for a guy coming off a two-month layoff.

They weren’t needed. And should not have been thrown.

They were also not the reason the game was lost. That was more the fault of the M’s continuing offensive woes and leaky defense. The former showed itself throughout the game. The latter popped up in a tied eighth inning, when reliever Eduard Bazardo almost air-mailed a throw into centerfield on an Astros’ sacrifice bunt. That play also cost the M’s Cal Raleigh’s services again, as he seemed to tweak his right side again during the play, one in which he never actually touched the ball.

Wednesday’s loss was not just the M’s 23 of the season (against 21 wins). It was also the 13th time they had blown a lead. It was their fourth extra-inning defeat (against one win). And, most-importantly, dropped their record in one-run games to 6-11. Not the best. Not the worst. But a lot closer to the latter than the former.

No MLB team has lost more.

Call it bad luck if you want. After all, last season the M’s under Wilson’s guidance were 31-22 in one-run games, even though they were 10-11 in extra-inning games. This season their success in tight games seems to have reverted to the mean.

Wilson’s decision on Miller’s return in the sixth may or may not have contributed to the loss – on the “may” side, the Astros did parlay those two singles and an ensuing bases-loaded walk into a tie at two – but it certainly was unnecessary and not in Miller’s long-term best interests. Or the M’s.

•••

WSU: Cam Ward was a star in Pullman, one of three stops he made in college football. He has yet to star on the field in the NFL but he will be one off it this summer. He’s going to be one of the subjects of the Netflix show “Quarterback.” … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, John Canzano has a column on new member Texas State. At least that’s part of it. The human aspect is more important to John. … We mention the NFL schedule release in the Seahawks’ section below. Jon Wilner mentions it in a Mercury News column today. In fact, the entire column is about it and the threat to college football. … There is another threat to the sport. At least some would have you believe that. A 24-team playoff. The ACC is all aboard. … Former Oregon running back Onterrio Smith has been dealt some tough blows recently. … Recruiting never stops. Not for Utah. … Playing in the Pac-12 seems to be helping San Diego State sell season tickets, even if they cost more. … In basketball news, the death of former Stanford standout Jason Collins is still being felt by some folks. … Colorado stayed in-house to fill a vacancy on its men’s staff. … Arizona has a large presence at the NBA draft combine. … Colorado State has an interesting nonconference schedule coming together. … Finally, the NCAA softball tournament begins today. Who will win? And how will former Pac-12 members like Arizona State do?

Gonzaga: Just when it looked as if Mark Few’s roster had been rebuilt stronger than ever – for a cost of more than $6 million I’m sure – a wrench was thrown into the works. Theo Lawson has a story today on reports German guard Jack Kayil will forgo coming to Spokane. Instead, he will keep his name in the NBA draft process after June 13 international deadline.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, UC Davis and Harvard have agreed to a home-and-home football series. … Portland State continues to rebuild its men’s basketball roster.

CCS: One of the Sasquatch’s softball stars, Samantha Rensvold, is doing double duty in the circle and at shortstop. All after recently getting to know a sister she was not aware she had. Henry Krueger has more in this story.

Preps: We can pass along a roundup which includes softball and golf coverage. … Former Mead High (and WSU) standout Elijah Hainline is shining in his second season in the L.A. Dodger organization.

Indians: The Hillsboro bullpen did its job Wednesday night and the Hops topped visiting Spokane 6-2. Dave Nichols has more in this story.

Mariners: We linked Adam Jude’s game story above. And here too. … We mentioned the full-uniform shower yesterday. There is a story about it to pass along today.

Storm: The expansion Tempo topped visiting Seattle 86-73 last night.

Seahawks: The NFL reveals the schedule today, though leaks are commonplace. The most recent? The Hawks will host Super Bowl opponent New England in the season opener. The game will be Wednesday, Sept. 9 on NBC/Peacock. It will start at 5:20 p.m. Mark your phone calendar now. … Netflix doesn’t want a game each week. But five sounds good. Could that include a Seahawk game Christmas Day vs. the Rams? We will find out today. … The Hawks signed another draft pick yesterday. Only one remains to get signed. … Without an international game this year, Seattle probably will have one next season. … Could new owners want to remodel Lumen Field?

Sounders: There may not be a hotter MLS team than Seattle right now. The Sounders topped San Jose – the previous winner of that award, coming in with an eight-match unbeaten streak – 3-2 on a late goal from Osaze De Rosario. The irony is De Rosario’s father played a pivotal role in the Earthquakes’ history. … Watching the World Cup on a barge floating on the Puget Sound? That’s not for us.

Golf: As soon as we finish here, we are off to the PGA Championship. Not literally. Can’t afford a flight to Philadelphia these days. But the view is darn good from the TV room downstairs. And, as long as the stars such as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Cam Young show up on the leaderboard, we will watch.

•••

• I’m not sure what the weather was like yesterday at your place but the wind did a number on my yard. It looked so nice Tuesday afternoon. Thursday morning? Sticks and leaves and flower petals and pollen everywhere. Time to wander the yard with gloves on, a big orange bucket and my headphones blaring “Windy” by The Association. Or maybe Bob Seger’s “Against the Wind.” Or, if I can find a Christopher Cross yacht rock tune on my music service, “Ride Like the Wind.” Until later …