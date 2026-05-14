A menu of options for your dining room

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Dining rooms are one of the most utilized rooms of the home, especially when it comes to entertaining.

Large or small, you will want to maximize your space while still having the ability to allow the space to feel inviting. Here are some tips.

Do

Do use a round table in smaller spaces. If you have a dining space that may not be clearly defined such as a living and dining room combination, a round table will help maximize space.

Do keep colors light and neutral. We often forget that white is a color and can allow for negative space that will help keep a space open.

Do clear the clutter. From cabinets with open or glass shelves to too much furniture, an excess of “elements” will automatically visually make a space feel cramped.

Do incorporate glass in small spaces. Glass tables will automatically make a space feel lighter.

Do incorporate wood in spaces that you wish to feel warm and cozy. Wood can help make an oversized dining space feel more intimate.

Don’t

Don’t ignore proper size and scale. Oversized tables and chairs can make a space feel cramped.

Don’t use dark colors in small spaces. Dark paint colors often make a room feel smaller.

Don’t ignore the ability to bring in graphic and color in interesting ways such as artwork and wallpaper.

Don’t utilize dark woods in spaces that don’t get much light. Lighter woods help create a sense of airiness.

Don’t create disjointed or confusing “zones.” The ideal set up is a clearly defined space dedicated to dining and entertaining.