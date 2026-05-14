Ask the doctors: Finding treatment for shy bladder syndome

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: My son is struggling with paruresis, and it has taken over his life. He cannot work, avoids family gatherings and feels like he can’t plan for relationships or marriage. When he saw a doctor, he was given a booklet but no treatment plan. We urgently need help finding a specialist.

Dear Reader: Paruresis is a social anxiety disorder in which someone has trouble urinating when another person is present. This has led to the more common name for the condition, shy bladder syndrome. On the mild side, people struggle to void their bladder. They may have false starts or delayed urination when they fear they may be overheard. In severe cases, people are only able to urinate at home and when they are certain that they are completely alone.

Although the exact number of people affected is unknown, it’s believed that shy bladder syndrome is a common form of social anxiety. Some studies suggest that up to a quarter of people in the U.S. have experienced it to some degree. People of all ages and all genders can have the condition. It is seen more often in men than in women. The public placement of urinals in men’s bathrooms may play a role in why that is.

In the body, urination begins in a small region in the brainstem known as Barrington’s nucleus. This is where nerve impulses start that relax the urinary sphincter. In shy bladder syndrome, anxiety interferes with those crucial signals. Without this signal from the brain, voluntary release of the sphincter becomes difficult or even impossible.

Unfortunately, as has happened to your son, shy bladder syndrome can have a major effect on quality of life. People often begin to avoid social interactions and large gatherings and may even limit hydration. This can also lead to health problems, such as a higher risk of urinary tract infections.

Treatment of paruresis often begins with learning relaxation techniques to reduce anxiety. For some people, exploring the problem and possible triggers in psychotherapy can help. Graduated exposure therapy has also been found to be effective. Graduated exposure therapy is a step-by-step program of desensitization. Adding antianxiety medications to any of these approaches has also been found to be helpful.

It is frustrating that the medical care your son sought fell short. The good news is that, with appropriate and consistent treatment, relief is possible for many people. It would be a good idea for your son to start by seeing his primary care physician. They can rule out any physical causes. Issues such as bladder outlet obstruction or pelvic floor dysfunction can cause difficulties in starting a urine stream.

The International Paruresis Association, a nonprofit health organization, is also a great resource. They offer a wide range of educational materials and workshops. They also maintain listings of medical specialists, including some virtual care options. You can find more information at paruresis.org.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.