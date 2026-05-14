BoxLunch hosting grand opening in NorthTown Mall

The retailer BoxLunch will host a two-day grand opening event on Saturday and Sunday to commemorate its opening a location at NorthTown Mall.

The specialty retailer which sells licensed-pop-culture merchandise, including apparel, accessories, home goods, gifts, novelties and collectibles, will host the event on both days this weekend at its location inside the mall, located at 4750 N. Division St., space 2200, according to a news release.

The store opens at 11 a.m. on both days. The first 50 attendees will receive BoxLunch gift cards ranging in value from $10 to $100.

As part of its effort to give-back, BoxLunch partners with local food banks, including Second Harvest Inland Northwest, to help fight hunger and provide access to meals for individuals and families who need assistance across eastern Washington, the news release said.

BoxLunch opened a location in the Spokane Valley Mall, located at 14700 E. Indiana Ave., in 2017.