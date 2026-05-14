CBS cameraman who had medical emergency during Tony Dokoupil broadcast recovering

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK – A cameraman’s collapse Wednesday during CBS Evening News, prompted on-air concern from anchor Tony Dokoupil, who interrupted the live broadcast to check in on his colleague.

Dokoupil, 45, was reporting from Taiwan when a clunk could be heard off-screen and Dokoupil asked, “Is he OK?”

“We’re gonna take a quick break, we’re having a medical emergency here,” Dokoupil explained to viewers, according to footage published by the Daily Beast.

Muffled voices are audible, after which Dokoupil says they’re “calling a doctor.” The broadcast then cut back to the CBS desk, where correspondent Matt Gutman said he’d be signing off for Dokoupil and the network would go to a break.

Just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, the X account for “CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil” clarified the situation in a tweet.

“Tonight during the final segment of CBS Evening News, our cameraman on set suffered a medical emergency. Thankfully, he’s okay and recovering.”

The Daily News has reached out to CBS for additional information.