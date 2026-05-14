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CBS cameraman who had medical emergency during Tony Dokoupil broadcast recovering

“CBS Evening News” anchor Tony Dokoupil speaks at the Semafor World Economy 2026 summit on April 15, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS) (Alex Wong/Getty Images North America/TNS)
By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK – A cameraman’s collapse Wednesday during CBS Evening News, prompted on-air concern from anchor Tony Dokoupil, who interrupted the live broadcast to check in on his colleague.

Dokoupil, 45, was reporting from Taiwan when a clunk could be heard off-screen and Dokoupil asked, “Is he OK?”

“We’re gonna take a quick break, we’re having a medical emergency here,” Dokoupil explained to viewers, according to footage published by the Daily Beast.

Muffled voices are audible, after which Dokoupil says they’re “calling a doctor.” The broadcast then cut back to the CBS desk, where correspondent Matt Gutman said he’d be signing off for Dokoupil and the network would go to a break.

Just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, the X account for “CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil” clarified the situation in a tweet.

“Tonight during the final segment of CBS Evening News, our cameraman on set suffered a medical emergency. Thankfully, he’s okay and recovering.”

The Daily News has reached out to CBS for additional information.