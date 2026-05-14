Driver cited in I-90 semi crash that tied up traffic through Spokane on Wednesday

An eastbound semitruck tipped on its side Wednesday morning on Interstate 90 just east of where the freeway goes over Latah Creek. (Jonathan Brunt/The Spokesman-Review)

A crash that caused major traffic headaches along Interstate 90 through Spokane for much of Wednesday likely was caused by a driver falling asleep at the wheel, said Washington State Patrol Sgt. Greg Riddell.

A semitruck was driving east on I-90 about 10:15 a.m. when it drifted onto a guardrail for about 300 feet while crossing the bridge over Latah Creek, Riddell said. The driver overcorrected and struck multiple Jersey barriers, and the semi tipped on its side. The aftermath blocked the middle and left lanes of both directions of the freeway.

A large pile of debris fell out of the truck, much of it under the railroad bridge that crosses I-90 east of Latah Creek. There were no hazardous materials in the truck, Riddell said.

Pallets and other items spilled under a railroad bridge from an eastbound semitruck that tipped on its side Wednesday morning on Interstate 90 just east of where the freeway passes over Latah Creek. (Jonathan Brunt/The Spokesman-Review)

The driver, Dharampal S. Sidhu, 28, of Surrey, British Columbia, told investigators that he had been driving since 2 a.m. and had fallen asleep. He was ticketed. He received minor injuries and was treated at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the initial crash but WSP responded to two other minor collisions that occurred as a result of the backup.

Riddell said some vehicles were stuck in the traffic jam for as long as an hour.

It took about 12 hours for crews to fully reopen all the freeway.

About the same time as the I-90 crash, troopers also were dealing with two crashes on U.S. Highway 195 near Spangle likely caused by a dust storm that significantly lowered visibility. One crash involved three cars and a charter bus. A passenger in the bus and one in a car suffered minor injuries.

There were no injuries in the other crash, which involved five cars.

WSP closed U.S. 195 in the Spangle area in the aftermath of the crashes.