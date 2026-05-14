EPA Moves to Weaken Water Pollution Rule for Coal Plants

Maxine Joselow new york times

The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday proposed to repeal a Biden-era rule that prevents coal-burning power plants from releasing hundreds of millions of gallons of toxic metals into nearby waters.

The rule, issued in 2024, imposes the strongest-ever pollution limits on wastewater from U.S. coal plants. It requires plants to do more to filter metals such as arsenic, mercury and selenium from their wastewater before releasing it into nearby lakes, rivers and streams.

Lee Zeldin, the EPA administrator, said in a statement that the regulation was difficult, if not impossible, for many coal plants to meet. He said that repealing the rule would prevent coal plants from shutting down and depriving data centers of much-needed electricity.

“The AI and data center revolution is creating an electricity and baseload power demand that cannot be met under the overly restrictive policies of past administrations,” Zeldin said. “The Trump EPA will continue doing its part to address these burdensome regulations on the coal-fired power plant sector that hold American communities back.”

Also on Thursday, the EPA said it would delay the implementation of Biden-era air pollution limits for cars and trucks by two years, from model year 2027 to model year 2029. The limits apply to pollutants including nitrogen oxides, which contribute to the formation of smog, and fine particulate matter, which can cause heart and lung disease.

To justify the delay, the agency cited the nation’s shift away from electric vehicles. That shift has been driven in part by President Donald Trump’s own policies promoting gasoline-powered cars, including his administration’s rollback of fuel efficiency standards.

The wastewater proposal was the latest attempt by the Trump administration to help the U.S. coal industry, which has struggled to compete with an influx of cheaper natural gas and renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power.

In recent months, the administration has ordered units at five aging coal plants to stay open instead of shutting down as planned, an effort that has cost hundreds of millions of dollars. It has also weakened limits on hazardous air pollution from coal plants, a move that has led to more emissions of mercury, a powerful neurotoxin.

The EPA will solicit public comments on the proposed rollback for 30 days. Then the agency will work to finalize the proposal, likely within the next year.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.