Forest to Frame builds on former plein air art festival

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

The Inland Northwest’s largest plein air art festival is growing, relocating and rebranding this year, with the former Brush on the Bluff event transforming into the Forest to Frame festival at Finch Arboretum on Saturday.

The event launched five years ago at Polly Judd Park on Spokane’s South Hill, with artists placed along the trails in nearby High Drive Bluff Park. It started with nine artists and has grown steadily since, with 50 artists signed up to participate this year.

“It has definitely been steady,” event founder Trevor Finchamp said of the event’s growth. “The last two years we’ve definitely seen a significant bump.”

The number of people attending the event has also grown significantly. Finchamp said about 200 people came to the first event in 2021, but an estimated 2,000 crowded in last year. The trails were narrow, leaving little room for artists and the people who wanted to watch them work and discuss techniques. “That was just a little too much for the area,” he said.

The event will be both new and familiar. “It is technically a new event, but it will feel the same to everyone,” Finchamp said. “Our space in the Polly Judd area was very limited. Parking was always an issue. Finch Arboretum seems like it’s going to be a perfect fit.”

This year’s event, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature live music for the first time and the artist areas will be more accessible to those with disabilities. “We’re actually only using half the arboretum, so there’s room to grow,” Finchamp said.

Thomas Hammer will be providing free coffee and chefs from Feast World Kitchen will be providing food. The participating artists include mostly painters, but there will also be a chainsaw carver, quilters, mixed media artists and someone doing wood needle felting.

“I just love seeing the different ways artists interpret the same landscape,” Finchamp said. “What sets this event apart is the artists are actively working, not selling.”

There will be an art market at the event for the first time, featuring pieces created by the participating artists. Finchamp said it is a way to help compensate the artists, who are donating their time and part of their commission. Event attendees have been asking for years about purchasing other work from participating artists and the market is a way to do that, Finchamp said. “There’s a lot of people who want to take something home from their favorite artist,” he said.

All the pieces created during the event will later be auctioned off online at a link posted at spokaneartschool.net, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Spokane Art School. The pieces will be displayed at the Spokane Art School from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, May 26-29. They can also be seen during an opening reception from 4 to 8 p.m. on May 23. The online auction will close at 8 p.m. on May 29.

Other activities planned during the Forest to Frame event include a kids’ craft area hosted by Greenplay Northwest, art demonstrations hosted by Spokane Art School instructors and nonprofit education booths. Participating organizations include the Spokane Conservation District, Save Our Wild Salmon, the Spokane Parks Foundation, Art Salvage and the Spokane Edible Tree Project. Each of the nonprofits will also offer a nature themed craft for kids.

“It’s very family friendly,” Finchamp said. “We have all these crafts for that reason.”

Finchamp said he hopes people will be inspired by the participating artists and learn about different techniques and mediums. “All experience levels and ages can really get something from this event,” he said. “We want this event to make art feel accessible. We want people to see the ways nature inspires art.”

Finchamp said the new name of the event was selected because it was more generic while also referencing the art experience. “That was just the one we landed on,” he said. “We wanted a name that wasn’t tied to a location anymore.”

Those planning to attend the event are asked to RSVP online through the Forest to Frame event on the Spokane Art School Facebook page, but it’s not required. “It’s the only way we have to somewhat gauge the interest,” he said.

Finchamp said he knows the event is the same day at the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade in downtown Spokane, but said the parade is in the evening, leaving plenty of time to visit with local artists at Finch Arboretum. “It’s a busy day in Spokane, but this event offers something unique,” he said.