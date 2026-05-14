Seahawks learn 2026 schedule, starting with Super Bowl rematch

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Seahawks will begin the 2026 regular season with a rematch of the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots and end it with a rematch of the NFC Conference Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Along the way, the Seahawks will play their first game in franchise history on Christmas (also against the Rams) as well as games on every day of the week other than Tuesday.

The Seahawks will play a team record six primetime games – one shy of the NFL record – beginning with the Wednesday night Sept. 9 opener against the Patriots, the official NFL season kickoff game. Seattle also has a standalone Saturday afternoon game at Philadelphia on Dec. 19. Conversely, the Seahawks have just two 10 a.m. games.

The primetime affairs include the Christmas game against the Rams, which is also the first of two games against L.A. in the final three weeks of the season, the other being the season finale at SoFi Stadium on either Jan. 9 or 10.

The Seahawks hope that game can serve as some happy déjà vu. A year ago, the Seahawks ended the regular season with a win against the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium and returned there for the Super Bowl.

They can try to pull off the same feat this year as the Super Bowl is set for SoFi Stadium on Feb. 14.

While the Seahawks have known since January their home-and-away opponents, full schedules with dates and game times were finally unveiled Thursday.

The Seahawks play nine home games against eight road games (as does everyone in the NFC this year).

That includes three in a row at home at midseason against the Chiefs, Bears and Cardinals.

Alternately, the Seahawks begin with two of three on the road and end with three of four on the road.

Other highlights include the following:

• A return to Levi’s Stadium and the scene of the Super Bowl win Nov. 29 for the second of two games against the 49ers (the other coming on Oct. 11 at Lumen Field).

• A visit from the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes – and the return of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III – on a Sunday night NBC game on Oct. 25.

• A visit from the emerging Chicago Bears and a reunion with safety Coby Bryant on Monday night, Nov. 2.

• The Seahawks’ first-ever regular-season game in Las Vegas against the Raiders and former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak on Nov. 15.

• A Monday night game against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field on Dec. 7. The game will also serve as a reunion for Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence against the team for which he played for 11 seasons before coming to Seattle last season and a return to Lumen for former Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, now the Cowboys’ head coach.

• A home game with the New York Giants on Dec. 13 that will be the first career coaching matchup for Mike Macdonald against his mentor, John Harbaugh, who is taking over in New York after 18 years in Baltimore.

• And a late Saturday afternoon game at Philadelphia against former Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen on Dec. 19.

The schedule also includes what seems like a well-timed bye on Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 22). Their bye last year came in Week 8.

The Seahawks learned officially on Wednesday that they will not play an international game this season.

They play 10 games against teams that made the playoffs last season, tied with Denver for the most in the NFL.

Here is the full schedule:

Sept. 9 (Wednesday): vs. New England, 5:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 20 (Sunday): at Arizona, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 27 (Sunday): at Washington, 10 a.m. (FOX)

Oct. 4 (Sunday): vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 11 (Sunday): vs. San Francisco, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 15 (Thursday): at Denver, 5:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

Oct. 25 (Sunday): vs. Kansas City, 5:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 2 (Monday): vs. Chicago, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 8 (Sunday): vs. Arizona, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 15 (Sunday): at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 22 Bye week

Nov. 29 (Sunday): at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 7 (Monday) vs. Dallas, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 13 (Sunday): vs. New York Giants, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 19 (Saturday): at Philadelphia, 2 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 25 (Friday): vs. Los Angeles Rams, 5:15 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 3 (Sunday): at Carolina, 10 a.m. (FOX)

Jan. 9-10 (TBD): at Los Angeles Rams (TBD)

The Seahawks also announced their three preseason games. They will open preseason play against Dallas at Lumen Field on Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. on KHQ, play at Tennessee on Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. on Fox and at Kansas City on Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. on KHQ.

The Seahawks are expected to conduct joint practices with at least one of their preseason opponents as they have done the last two seasons, including in 2024 at Tennessee.

Seahawks add two, waive two

The Seahawks signed undrafted rookie free agent receivers Rashad Rochelle and Trayvon Rudolph, while waiving outside linebacker Devean Deal and receiver Michael Briscoe to make room on the 90-man roster. Briscoe was waived with the added designation of “failure to disclose physical condition.”

Rochelle began his career at Rutgers then transferred to Indiana State where he was a first team Missouri Valley all-conference pick in 2025 as an all-purpose player with 863 receiving yards while averaging 28.1 yards per kickoff return.

Rudolph began his career with four seasons at Northern Illinois before transferring to Toledo last year where he played with Seahawks seventh-round pick cornerback Andre Fuller. Rudolph caught 39 passes for 435 yards last season and like Rochelle, also had a lot of return experience in his career, gaining 374 yards on 18 kickoff returns last season.