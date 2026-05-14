Sheriff’s Office enters agreement to surveil Spokane County parks, conservation areas

If a tree falls in a Spokane County forest, Big Brother may soon be around to hear it.

Spokane County Commissioners recently approved an agreement to allow the sheriff’s department install and monitor cameras at the county’s parks, trail heads and conservation areas.

Doug Chase, Spokane County Parks, Recreation and Golf Director, said the cameras will help the county protect its assets while ensuring all can enjoy the county’s public lands.

“We’re happy and pleased to be able to dip our toe into the technology and to take advantage of that,” Chase said. “We’re really optimistic that it will provide some effective deterrence and effective results.”

The county’s park season officially begins Friday, but the venues see issues year-round. Since January, Chase said there have been more than two dozen reports of vandalism, property damage, illegal hunting and unauthorized vehicle access. The frequency of incidents tends to follow the seasons, with the warmer months seeing more park visitors and crime.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Cpl. Mark Gregory said the agreement will help the agency better respond to issues at parks, whether it’s reports of car prowling, vandalism or a more serious offense. The agency will be able to monitor the cameras around-the-clock from the county’s state of the art surveillance and information hub, the Real Time Crime Center.

Gregory said the access will allow the agency to provide information to responding deputies before they arrive, information that would otherwise not be ascertained until what can be a long drive to a rural location.

“The goal is to help protect the property of the people that are enjoying the beautiful parks and to keep them safe,” Gregory said.

County parks have been improved in recent years as the commissioners approved spending millions on the construction of Camas Meadow Park on the West Plains, improving Plantes Ferry Sports Complex and refreshing Bear Lake and Liberty Lake regional parks.

The county operates 12 webcams aimed at trailheads on public lands throughout the region that can be viewed by prospective hikers through the parks department’s webpage. The county posts screenshots of the feed in 10 minute increments to provide a peek at how busy different locales are.

“We’ve enjoyed using those web cameras in that way, and we’ll continue to enjoy them in that way,” Chase said. “But now they will also help serve us in this way, in real time, 24/7.”

The county may expand the park’s camera system down the road if they prove effective in reducing crime and vandalism, Chase said.

For the time being, the county is starting with an initial wave of new cameras to be installed at Plantes Ferry Sports Complex, where the county recently completed installing new turf fields, expanding parking and new walkways. Camas Meadow Park, set to open soon for its first full season, is another top priority for camera installation, Chase said.

The cost of the new cameras will be covered by a few funding streams. The county can use Conservation Futures tax proceeds to purchase equipment for conservation land and trailheads, and the costs for surveillance of other county parks was factored into the existing capital budget, according to county records.

The parks department and sheriff’s office will share responsibility for maintenance and upkeep for the coming years.

“From my standpoint, for the folks that respond to the aftermath of these things, we’re really excited,” Chase said. “Excited over the thought that these could truly make an impact.”