Spokane Indians shut down for second game in a row at Hillsboro in 6-2 loss | NWL baseball

Hillsboro, Ore. – John West was Hillsboro’s third pitcher of the game, but the most effective of all of them.

West, a 6-foot-8 right-hander, struck out six over five shutout innings – allowing just two hits and one walk – and the Hops handled the Spokane Indians for the second game in row by identical 6-2 scores in the third of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Hillsboro Hops Ballpark on Thursday.

The Indians (14-22) scored two in the top of the first against Hillsboro (14-22) starter Brian Curley, but nothing more. Curley struck out seven over 31/3 innings, and Rocco Reid retired both batters he faced as a bridge between Curley and West.

Max Belyeu went 3 for 4, and Kelvin Hidalgo added a pair of hits for Spokane, which went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base.

The series continues Friday at 6:35 p.m.