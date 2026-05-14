Spokane String Quartet closes out 2025-26 season

From staff reports

The Spokane String Quartet will conclude their 2025-26 season this weekend.

After four performances, the string quartet featuring members of the Spokane Symphony will finish the season with a fifth and final program at the historic Bing Crosby Theater.

The group will be joined by guest cellist Calvin Kung, who also performed with the quartet during their last concert in March. The California native recently concluded his first year as assistant principal cello with the Spokane Symphony.

The Spokane String Quartet will perform at the Bing Crosby Theater on Sunday. General admission tickets can be purchased for $25 while senior tickets can be purchased for $20 through the venue website.