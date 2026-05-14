Terrance McKinney names potential next UFC opponents following big win in Seattle

By Nolan King Reuters

MIAMI – Terrance McKinney is living the dream – multiple, actually.

Five years ago, prior to his UFC signing, the Shadle High grad told MMA Junkie he hoped to achieve two things as a competitive fighter. The first was obvious: make it to the big show. The second was to use his platform for good to steer teenagers away from going down bad paths.

McKinney (18-8 MMA, 8-5 UFC) recently helped lead a seminar at BOXR Gym in Miami for a couple of dozen middle and high school kids.

“It feels incredible,” McKinney told MMA Junkie afterward. “It was just a humbling experience to be with the sheriff and all these kids. I know it’s not easy growing up. So if we can teach these guys how to stay out of trouble and defend themselves, give them a dream to drive for, is just incredible. … Like I tell people, if my story can help people become a champion whether that’s in life or in a sport, that’s what I’m going to be here to do.”

McKinney sported slight bruising under his right eye, perhaps the only noticeable sign that he competed March 28. In front of his home state crowd, McKinney quickly toppled Canada’s Kyle Nelson (17-7-1 MMA, 5-6-1 UFC) with a 24-second TKO.

“I took my time,” McKinney laughed. “I’m just a fast person. It’s always going to look like I’m going crazy a little bit. But we were only going to throw straight punches, get in his face, because we know he likes to throw overhand. When he’s uncomfortable, he throws that looping hook. We were going to use straight punches every time. We knew they were going to land. We did our probe, so he’d throw the overhand. We got him with a knee to the liver and threw the head kick and that’s all she wrote. Especially in that city, the crowd was erupting. They showed love, and hopefully I can get on that card again one day.”

Despite having eight first-round finishes in the UFC and a slew of other action-packed bouts, McKinney has never received a performance bonus from the promotion. The trend had many fans scratching their heads coming out of the event in Seattle. McKinney isn’t sure what he has to do.

“I don’t know,” McKinney said. “Maybe I’ve got to be the first person to kill a person or something inside the cage.”

Perhaps more exciting to him than his own win was that of mentor and teammate Michael Chiesa, who quickly won a retirement bout against Niko Price later in the event. McKinney said it was a powerful moment to share the card with such an instrumental figure in his professional and personal life.

“That was incredible and they let me stay and watch Chiesa fight his last one,” McKinney said. “It was just full circle. Because I always told him, when I did even know I was going to fight, ‘Maybe someday I’ll be in the UFC. Who knows?’ Just to be able to be on the same card as him is truly a blessing. I almost came to tears. It’s just a new experience every time, just to see where God’s brought me, it’s incredible.”

As for what’s next, McKinney said he’s closing on a house. But then, he’ll be waiting for Sean Shelby’s call. UFC 329 and International Fight Week in July intrigue him, and he has a few potential opponents in mind.

“Lance Gibson would be cool,” McKinney said. “Alex Hernandez got a fight. I really want to fight him (and) a few other names I sent my coach. Maybe Joaquim Silva, a few other names that I’ve got in mind. One more and then a ranked opponent. That’s my plan.”