Why Kentucky Derby winners like Golden Tempo frequently skip the Preakness Stakes

By Mike Wilson The Athletic

Only 13 horses have won the Triple Crown. That number will not change this year. Based on recent practice, in fact, it might not change for a long time.

Trainer Cherie DeVaux announced Wednesday that Golden Tempo will forgo the May 16 Preakness Stakes in the latest instance of a Kentucky Derby winner bypassing a shot at horse racing’s Triple Crown. DeVaux’s decision not to saddle Golden Tempo marks the fifth time since 2018, when Justify swept the Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes, that the Derby winner will bypass the second leg of the three-race circuit.

Trainers primarily cite concerns for the horses’ health when explaining the decision to skip the Preakness. In its social media announcement about Golden Tempo, Cherie DeVaux Racing said, “His health, happiness, and long-term future will always remain our top priority.” Still, it’s not hard to imagine other, less benevolent factors also coming into play – factors that might be more readily evident after this year’s Triple Crown, when the racing calendar could be changed.

“Trainers meticulously check their horses post-race,” The Athletic noted last year, “making sure they emerge uninjured, are eating properly and seem generally content. They also take into consideration the wear and tear of the previous race – in (2025 Derby winner) Sovereignty’s case, an arduous, 19-horse field in the mud – and plot the best course of action for future success.”

The 1 3/16-mile Preakness has been held on the third Saturday in May, two weeks after the 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby, since 1950. The 1 1/2-mile Belmont completes the Triple Crown calendar and is run three weeks after the Preakness.

As the Athletic wrote in 2025, the decision not to saddle the Derby winner in the Preakness “is the result of a collision course involving a calendar created for racehorses who are no longer built like they once were.”

The two-week gap between the first and second legs has ingrained caution in trainers for years. Handicapper and turf writer Andrew Beyer called the reluctance to race top horses in the Preakness on two weeks’ rest a “trend.” And that was in 2014.

“In the 1950s and ’60s,” Beyer wrote, “good horses often raced with a week’s rest (or less).” He attributed the movement to less robust horses, use of the diuretic Lasix and a belief that horses will have a poor result if raced too quickly after a peak effort.

A horse’s stud fee could also be a crucial consideration for a Derby winner to skip the Preakness. Justify, the 2018 Triple Crown winner, had his breeding rights sold for a record $75 million, according to reports. He was expected to be capable of breeding at least 250 times in his first year at an average of $150,000 per live foal. By comparison, Justify earned $1.24 million for winning the Kentucky Derby, $900,000 for the Preakness and another $800,000 for the Belmont.

The Triple Crown is rare, however, and history shows that a Derby winner’s stud fee appreciates by virtue of that victory (2024 Derby winner Mystik Dan began his stud career with a fee of $15,000). But ensuring a Derby winner doesn’t get injured in the Preakness (by not racing him) preserves his breeding value, even if it puts a ceiling on that value.

Maintaining the Triple Crown calendar long appeared to be a matter of tradition, but change could be in store. Churchill Downs Inc., the parent company of the Derby, said it has agreed to acquire the intellectual rights to the Preakness, beginning with the 2027 race.

Sports Business Journal reported last month that the Preakness could be moved back one week, to three weeks after the Derby. “Whether the Belmont Stakes – traditionally run three weeks after the Preakness – would also shift a week could depend on who wins the media rights to the Preakness,” SBJ reported.

The Preakness’ contract with NBC ends after this year’s race. NBC owns rights to the Derby through 2032, whereas Fox has rights to the Belmont Stakes through 2030.

It might take a rare confluence of events, but it’s conceivable that 2026 is the last time the Preakness is run two weeks after the Kentucky Derby. That might change the question fans ask from, “Who is the last Derby winner to run the Preakness?” to “Who is the last Derby winner to not run the Preakness?”