$4 million in FEMA funds released to support 2021 Whatcom County flood recovery

By Rachel Showalter Bellingham Herald

The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that FEMA would release more than $237 million, including almost $4 million to Whatcom County, to reimburse natural disaster recovery efforts across the United States.

The funding is being disbursed directly to states, local governments, Tribal Nations and territories impacted by previous natural disasters to support 61 specific projects nationwide.

The projects include: * Infrastructure repair. * Public building restoration. * Road repair. * Reimbursement for costs incurred to ensure public health and safety.

More than $3.99 million will be awarded through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to Whatcom County for the acquisition and demolition of five residential structures in Bellingham, Everson, Ferndale and Lynden.

The funding will support buyouts of homes on flood-prone properties. The structures will be demolished while the land remains deed-restricted and maintained as open green space to reduce the risk of future damage.

“This $3.9 million is great news for Whatcom County families. These dollars will directly help local folks get back on track after the devastating floods in November 2021,” said U.S. Representative Rick Larsen in a statement about the funding.

The December 2021 flooding damaged infrastructure and more than 2,000 homes in Washington.

“I am glad the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released these long-overdue funds, and I will keep fighting for federal dollars to help Northwest Washington communities recover from natural disasters and prepare for future disasters,” Larsen said.

Rep. Larsen is leading bipartisan legislation to help streamline the federal government’s disaster response and recovery programs.

“The bill rewards effective state and local preparedness, cuts red tape and ensures that relief efforts are fast, fair and free from political bias,” Rep. Larsen’s office said in the statement.

FEMA officials say the agency “conducts a review process for all recovery grants that includes verifying compliance with program eligibility rules, ensuring proper documentation of expenses and confirming that claimed activities are consistent with program eligibility criteria to ensure taxpayer dollars are used appropriately.”

Rep. Larsen has also been fighting for the release of federal funds to support Washingtonians whose homes and businesses were damaged in the December 2025 floods, which President Trump denied in April.

As a result of Washington’s most recent severe flood events, more than 100,000 people were under evacuation orders, 383 emergency rescues were conducted, one person died and almost 4,000 homes were damaged, according to a Jan. 21 report from Gov. Bob Ferguson that sought a federal disaster declaration from President Trump and $21.3 million in FEMA assistance for families.

Damage to Whatcom County businesses and government infrastructure alone has surpassed $23 million, including more than $2 million in repairs that must be made to roads, according to the county Public Works Department and the Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management.

A total of 1,248 homes were flooded in communities along the Nooksack River, from Maple Falls to the river delta in Lummi Nation.