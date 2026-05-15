Brennen Davis, a former top prospect derailed by injuries, is proving himself with Mariners

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

TACOMA – As a steady mist engulfed Cheney Stadium on Thursday night, Brennen Davis wouldn’t give in to the conditions during his third plate appearance of the night.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth and the Rainiers trailing by a run, Davis stepped to the plate with Victor Robles on third and lefty Colton Gordon on the mound for the Sugarland Space Cowboys

Davis fell behind 0-2 immediately. The battle was just getting started. He slowly worked the count to full, fouling off several pitches.

On the 10th pitch of the at-bat, he pulled a hard grounder through the left side of the infield to drive in the tying run for his second hit of the night. He finished the game 2-for-4 with an RBI and a strikeout in Tacoma’s 4-3 win.

It was another quality showing for Davis and it came less than 24 hours before a looming deadline that could directly impact his chances of finally making his major league debut this season.

Based on the minor league contract that Davis signed with the Mariners in the offseason, he has an assignment deadline on Friday. He also has a second clause in his contract where he can opt out on Aug. 1 and ask for his release.

Basically, Davis’ agent can submit a written request asking for him to be added to the Mariners’ 40-man roster or be granted the same opportunity with another team.

If a team decides it would add Davis to its 40-man roster, the Mariners would have 24 hours to add him or send him to the club that would add him. Being added to a team’s 40-man roster offers the player added financial benefits and signals an organization’s interest in a player, making it easier to call him up. It’s not an uncommon clause for players on minor league contracts, and gives them some level of control of their future.

Despite its possible importance, Davis wouldn’t allow himself to analyze the situation.

“I’m playing where my feet are,” he said. “That has nothing to do with me. I don’t make those decisions. I’m here to help the Tacoma Rainiers win each day and that’s all I’m focused on.”

The Mariners know that multiple teams would be willing to put Davis on their 40-man roster given his prospect pedigree, his power potential and his performance thus far in Tacoma. He had a strong spring for Seattle, posting a .353/.450 /.824 slash line with four doubles, four homers, six RBI, five walks and 11 strikeouts in 34 plate appearances.

After starting the season on the 7-day injured list with a hamstring strain, he came into Friday with a .293/.404/.569 slash line in 35 games with Tacoma, including 10 doubles, eight homers, 25 RBI, 19 walks and 36 strikeouts.

“I feel like I’m in a good spot right now, and I’m happy (with) the way that I’m playing and being able to contribute and help this team,” Davis said.

Losing him to another organization doesn’t seem like an option for Seattle.

“I don’t see a scenario where we don’t keep him in our organization,” general manager Justin Hollander said. “He’s a right-handed bat with power and there aren’t a ton of them available.”

The Mariners signed Davis to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training in late December.

Jerry Dipoto, Mariners president of baseball operations, will almost always take a chance on former top prospects or former high draft picks because they were evaluated to those levels for a reason: talent.

Davis was both for the Cubs.

He was a second-round pick by the Cubs – 62nd overall – in the 2018 draft out of Basha High School in Chandler, Ariz. He signed for $1.1 million, forgoing his commitment to the University of Miami and rose to being their top prospect in just two years.

He rose to a Top-100 prospect after a solid season in 2019 with the Cubs’ Class A affiliate, where he hit .305 with eight homers.

After spending the 2020 COVID-shortened season at the Cubs’ alternate site, Davis came back with his best overall season in 2021, despite starting the season on the injured list and not playing in a game until May 25.

Davis was hit in the face by a pitch during a spring training game, suffering a broken nose and concussion. In 100 games that eventually landed him in Triple-A, he posted a combined .260/.375/,494 slash line with 25 doubles, 18 homers, eight stolen bases, 50 walks and 118 strikeouts.

In the midst of that 2021 season, Davis was named the Most Valuable Player of the prestigious Futures Game after hitting a pair of solo homers at Coors Field in an 8-3 win for the National League. His bat from the game was sent to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

Going into the 2022 season, his status as a prospect crested. He was ranked in the top 20 overall for MLB Pipeline (No. 15) and Baseball America (No. 16) and ranked No. 27 by Baseball Prospectus.

But as he is quick to point out, prospect rankings don’t guarantee future success.

“I wasn’t playing to be a prospect,” he said. “I was playing to win and make it to the big leagues.”

But his path to the big leagues was instead derailed by injuries.

Dealing with discomfort in his lower back and numbness in his leg early in the season, Davis underwent multiple MRIs trying to diagnose the issue. Originally thought to be a herniated disc in his back, Davis underwent surgery to repair the issue. But during the procedure, they instead found a vascular malformation – a cluster of blood vessels – pushing against his sciatic nerve causing the issue. The vessels were cauterized and Davis found relief. He returned to action in August and played 31 games, but struggled to find his timing and production. A stress reaction in his lower back forced him out of the Arizona Fall League.

It was the start of a battle with odd injuries.

The 2023 season featured a core muscle strain in early June that eventually required surgery, limiting him to 71 games.

The 2024 season was interrupted with another stress reaction in his back in June. His season ended on Sept. 12, when he suffered a gruesome broken ankle while sliding into second during game, which required surgery.

Given his health issues, the Cubs opted to non-tender Davis after the 2024 season. He signed a minor league contract with the Yankees for the 2025 season while still recovering from the surgery.

The recovery from the surgery delayed his start in 2025 with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre. He played in a combined 50 games, missing a stretch midseason after colliding with the wall while trying to make a catch. He still posted a .271/.364/.614 slash line with 17 homers in 198 plate appearances.

Davis is finally healthy now. He’s hoping it will finally lead him to a level many expected him to go, but has yet to reach.

Will it be with the Mariners?

“I know who I am as a player,” Davis said. “At this point in my career, I have a good understanding of the kind of player I am, the teammate I am and the person I am. So if I am given the opportunity to help anybody win at the next level, that would be awesome. But ultimately, I would love to help the Seattle Mariners win at the next level.”