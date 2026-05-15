For USMNT’s World Cup bubble players, a stressful waiting game is part of the deal | Commentary

By Charlie Davies The Athletic

We are weeks from the 2026 World Cup, and no one is more aware of this fact than the players still pushing for a spot on head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s 26-player U.S. roster.

Playing in a World Cup is a unique opportunity. Some players are lucky enough to play in multiple editions. Even then, only a fortunate few get to play a World Cup at home. For players in contention for this summer’s roster, these next few weeks will be an emotional roller coaster.

Pochettino has already identified his core group. But those decisions can change in an instant, as we’ve unfortunately seen happen with Patrick Agyemang and Johnny Cardoso, two World Cup hopefuls whose dreams were derailed by late-season injuries while playing with their respective clubs.

By now, we have a good idea of the players whom Pochettino values – from seeing the way he uses them, the way he talks about them, the way he trusts them. There are the obvious locks, such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Antonee Robinson, Max Arfsten, Matt Freese, Chris Richards and Alex Freeman, to name a few.

Cardoso was also a lock, in my opinion. With him likely out of the World Cup picture now, any bubble players who didn’t stand a chance to make the roster have suddenly bolted into the conversation. They could also end up playing a big role.

Guys such as Sebastian Berhalter, Cristian Roldan, Aidan Morris, Tanner Tessmann and Gio Reyna. There are also players like Diego Luna, Alejandro Zendejas and even Joe Scally, who has been so consistent in the Bundesliga.

For those on the bubble, every day you are training your hardest to work on the skills you think will help you make the final roster. You’re constantly playing mind games with yourself. Wondering, “Am I doing enough? What is the other guy doing?” Every weekend, you wonder about the guys who play your position: “How did they do? How did their team do?”

You’re trying to focus on yourself, but it is hard not to look at the competition in your position. You’re constantly fixated on the results and notes of those who play similar roles. It feels nonstop.

I can speak from experience. I look back at the Under-20 World Cup in 2005, when I was pushing for a spot. I had featured in qualifying, but I wasn’t sure where I stood. I assumed I was off the bench, after Freddy Adu, an obvious starter. I remember getting to the camp. You’re performing. You’re training hard. I remember I scored a hat trick, and my teammates encouraged me. I figured I had done enough. I was in.

The next day when we had training, head coach Sigi Schmid – may he rest in peace – called me to the side and said that, unfortunately, I hadn’t made it. Instead, I was the first alternate. I can’t tell you how gut-wrenching that felt. I believed I had done enough, only to realize I wasn’t as consistent as I needed to be.

A lot of the guys competing for a World Cup spot this summer will have to look in the mirror when the decisions are made in two weeks and ask themselves, “Was I the player I needed to be?” The reality is that, most likely, “No, you weren’t.” I know because I was in those same shoes once. I can look back now, and though I thought I had earned a spot on the team, I was not consistent in the way I needed to be. It was a valuable lesson and one I carried with me.

Fast forward to the 2010 World Cup. I worked hard to guarantee my place on that roster. I made sure head coach Bob Bradley believed I was an essential part of his team. When I scored against Mexico at Estadio Azteca, I believe I solidified my spot on that World Cup roster. Then, I got in a car accident.

Every day of every week after that, I was strengthening myself. I worked tirelessly to find my way back onto the pitch quickly. And as much as I pushed, it felt like I wasn’t making enough of a leap forward. I kept tricking myself into thinking, “I’m going to get there.” It wasn’t until the day before the roster selections that Bradley called me and told me I wasn’t quite far enough along to make the World Cup roster. But he was very proud of me for my efforts. The team was proud of me. The staff was proud of me for how far I’d come. But in the end, it wasn’t enough for a World Cup.

I can relate to a lot of these guys, whether it’s coming back from injury or not necessarily knowing whether you’ve done enough to be included on the roster through the coach’s eyes. It’s a scary place to be because you feel like all your hopes and dreams are riding on this one decision your coach is making. So, you have to say to yourself, “Focus on the things you can control,” and that is your performance on the pitch and your mentality. Show that you’re a great teammate. Give the coach every reason to select you.

If chosen, playing in a World Cup at home will be life-changing, the way the 1994 World Cup was. USMNT players will be everywhere. Everyone will know their names. This is one of those tournaments where not only are you playing in a World Cup, but you’re also becoming famous off the pitch. Look at Tony Meola, Alexi Lalas, Cobi Jones – those guys are rock stars in this country thanks to the ’94 World Cup, and the level of exposure then was so low compared to where it is now.

That’s what potentially lies ahead. But until the roster is finally announced, some nervous moments await.