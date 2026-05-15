Franklin sheriff willing to risk arrest in ongoing fight over jail guns

By Cory McCoy Tri-City Herald

A Walla Walla Superior Court judge has ruled in favor of Franklin County in the fight over who gets control of jail guns and other equipment, but Sheriff Jim Raymond says the fight isn’t over yet.

He told the Tri-City Herald that he will not comply with the new orders, as he believes they are a threat to public safety.

“The judge’s orders endanger public safety workers and cripple the sheriff’s office staff’s ability to stay in compliance with the law,” Raymond said.

“I cannot and will not comply with such egregious actions from the Board of County Commissioners and their attacks on the men and women of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. I’ve made a conscious decision not to comply with these orders.”

Order to hand over guns

The order, issued by Judge Brandon Johnson, addressed a number of outstanding issues, including allowing Raymond’s office real-time access to audit certain logs the county uses in law enforcement searches and denied an attempt to hold County Administrator Brian Dansel in contempt.

Raymond was not found to be in contempt either.

Johnson also denied a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Raymond.

Raymond must return six county-issued weapons as soon as the department of corrections provides him with proof the registration has been updated. Raymond said the proper legal process to do so will be much more complex than the county realizes.

He was given five days to return the fingerprint machine, a 2023 Ford Explorer and the taser cartridges.

Fight over the jail

Raymond believes the court order will endanger deputies, courthouse employees and judges.

The lawsuit was filed more than a year ago, after the Franklin County commissioners voted to take the jail away from Raymond and start a new Franklin County Department of Corrections.

Raymond responded by locking away firearms used by the jailers because he believes the jail did not have the proper credentials to use them without his supervision. He argued he would be legally liable without state accreditation for the new department.

That led to the county filing a lawsuit against Raymond. A group of deputies caught in the middle of the fight also sued to protect themselves.

Jail Chief Keilen Harmon told commissioners last month that the jail and all of its employees are fully accredited under the new department.

He said that other law enforcement agencies have offered to let the jailers use their gun ranges because Raymond will not.

Raymond also took control of a fingerprint machine, a vehicle and taser cartridges, according to court documents.

He also was ordered not to intimidate, interfere with or make threats of arrest against county employees without probable cause, according to a news release from the county.

“This ruling is a significant step toward ensuring that County operations can proceed without interference and that our employees can serve the public in a safe and professional environment,” said commission Chairman Rocky Mullen. “We remain committed to the lawful and orderly administration of County resources and the protection of our workforce.”

Raymond said it is not as simple as handing over a few pieces of equipment. That vehicle is used daily by a deputy and the machines are key tools in ensuring public safety.

“I believe it’s time for the people of Franklin County to rein in the board’s behavior and, frankly, the decision-making in Walla Walla,” Raymond said. “If and when the commissioners succeed in charging me for protecting the people of this county, so be it.” “I, of course, have the right to be heard by a jury of my peers, who, I believe, would not find me guilty. Until then, I will follow the law and enforce it.” Raymond says fight is not over

Raymond said the software he is being ordered to hand over is more complicated than the commissioners realize.

“Simply put, the sheriff’s office is operating blindly as it attempts to do its job,” he said. “When a major incident occurs in the courthouse–and it will–don’t point fingers at me. Instead, point your fingers at our three commissioners and the current county administrator. As a group, they have done a poor job dividing employees in the sheriff’s office and jail to satisfy their personal agendas.”

Raymond plans to release more information next week on the laws surrounding the lawsuit.

“I plan to release a timeline of events leading up to this egregious behavior by county officials,” he said.

“Guarding people’s constitutional guarantees, enforcing the law, practicing civil disobedience, and question corrupt behavior of elected officials is within my wheelhouse, as it is my constitutional duty as the elected sheriff to do so.”

It’s unclear what the court’s next steps could be, but Raymond said he is ready to fight back.

“They’re picking on the wrong guy,” he said.