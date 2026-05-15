Louisiana Senate approves new map that would scrap majority-Black district

Mary Ellen McIntire CQ-Roll Call

WASHINGTON — Louisiana is a step closer to a new congressional map after the state Senate approved a plan Thursday that would eliminate one of the state’s two majority-Black districts, both held by Democrats.

The new map comes after the Supreme Court invalidated Louisiana’s current House map last month in a ruling that found the state had illegally used race to draw a second majority-Black seat last cycle — the 6th District, represented by Democratic Rep. Cleo Fields. That ruling has set off a wave of redistricting efforts targeting majority-Black seats across the South as Republicans seek every advantage in the fight for House control in this year’s midterm elections.

It also prompted Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, a Republican, to delay the state’s House primaries, which were initially set for Saturday, to give state legislators time to redraw the map.

The state House still needs to consider the new plan. Under the new lines, Democrats would be favored in a New Orleans-based district, which would include a part of Baton Rouge. That seat would be similar to the one held by Democratic Rep. Troy Carter, while it’s not clear what Fields may do next. Republicans would have the advantage in the state’s other five House seats.

Louisiana state lawmakers also approved a plan this week to hold open House primaries on Nov. 3, the same day as the general election — reverting back to how the state has previously held congressional primaries. If no one takes an outright majority on Election Day, the top two candidates would advance to a Dec. 12 runoff.

Louisiana had originally been scheduled to shift to closed party primaries this year, which will still occur Saturday for the state’s Senate race. Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, who voted to convict Donald Trump at his 2021 impeachment trial, faces the fight of his political life, with challenges from Rep. Julia Letlow, who has the president’s backing, and state Treasurer John Fleming.

Other moves

The vote in Louisiana followed the announcement that South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican, would call the GOP-controlled legislature in for a special session beginning Friday, partially to address redrawing the state’s House map.

His executive order follows a state Senate vote earlier this week in which five Republicans sided with all Democrats to oppose extending the legislative session to address redistricting, suggesting some skepticism in the chamber about revisiting the state’s congressional lines.

Republicans currently hold six of South Carolina’s seven House seats. The sole Democratic seat — held by Rep. James E. Clyburn, previously a member of House Democratic leadership — is likely to be targeted under a new map.

Meanwhile, Tennessee has adopted a new map that would favor Republicans in all nine of the state’s congressional districts, while Alabama has taken steps to set up special primary elections for four House seats that could get new boundaries if an older Republican-drawn map is allowed to go into effect.

Other Republican-led Southern states are eyeing redistricting moves beyond this year’s midterms. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has called a special session in June to redraw the state’s congressional lines for the 2028 cycle. The state’s primaries are scheduled for next week.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, meanwhile, canceled an upcoming special session on redistricting but has indicated the state will revisit its map at some point. Mississippi already held its congressional primaries in March.

Reeves suggested on social media this week that the majority-Black seat of longtime Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson could be on the chopping block, saying, “It is not a matter of ‘IF…’ Just a matter of “WHEN!”