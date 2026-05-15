Maine lumber mill explosion injures 11 people

Amaris Encinas USA Today

Nearly a dozen people were injured, including one in critical condition, after a Friday explosion at a Maine lumber mill.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at Robbins Lumber in Searsmont, 10 miles southeast of Belfast, Thorndike Fire Department said in a ​May 15 Facebook post. According to an update from Waldo County, the incident remained active as of 2:05 p.m. ET.

“All employees are accounted for. 11 being treated, with 1 in critical ⁠condition,” Rep. Reagan Paul said in a social media post. “Please be in prayer for the Robbins family, the ‌employees, the first responders and all those involved with ​the fire at Robbins Lumber in Searsmont.”

Thorndike Fire initially reported that multiple people, including firefighters and civilians, sustained injuries as a result of the explosion. The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

“Multiple maydays have been called and multiple ⁠fire trucks have been lost to fire and units from ‌across the state are either responding ‌or already on scene assisting with operations,” the agency added.

The Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center confirmed to USA TODAY that they ⁠treated one patient in critical condition, who has since been transferred to another facility. Northern Light does not anticipate treating more patients in connection with the ‌explosion.

Catherine Robbins-Halstead, co-owner and vice president ‌of admin at Robbins Lumber, told reporters that all employees at the mill were accounted for, according to News Center Maine.

Thorndike Fire has asked the public to ⁠avoid the Robbins Lumber area and surrounding roadways to allow emergency ​personnel “to work safely and efficiently.”

“We ⁠ask the ​public to keep all those involved in their thoughts as crews continue operations,” Thorndike Fire added.

The Thorndike Fire Department and other agencies did not immediately respond to USA TODAY’s request for additional information.

‘This is a very sad ⁠crisis,’ Maine Sen. Susan Collins says

Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, said in a May 15 X post that her heart went out to the Robbins family, their employees and the ⁠first responders who have come from all over the region to help in the emergency response.

“The Robbins family is beloved in the Searsmont community, and Robbins Lumber is a piece of Maine history. I have known the ⁠family for many years,” Collins said. “This ‌is a very sad crisis, and all those affected are ​in my prayers.”

Various ‌elected officials, including Gov. Janet Mills and Rep. Jared Golden, issued similar ​statements in the hours after the explosion was reported.