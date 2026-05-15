Second full-scale Sphere finds a home in Abu Dhabi

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal

LAS VEGAS — Sphere Las Vegas will have competition from overseas.

The second version of the Bulbous Wonder is rolling into Yas Island in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi. Sphere announced the specific location on Thursday morning on social media.

The company says construction on the venue is expected to be completed by the end of 2029. It is the first to be developed outside the U.S.

“An icon is rising on Yas Island. This is Sphere Abu Dhabi, a glimpse into the future of immersive entertainment,” the company trumpeted. “Powered by advanced experiential technologies, it will captivate the world with multi-sensory storytelling and become a global platform for Emirati culture and innovation. The countdown begins now.”

To what end is to be formally announced. According to a news release, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi will invest $1.7 billion in Sphere’s construction phase.

The venue is to be similar in scale to Sphere here, with a 20,000-capacity, which opened in 2023 at a cost of $2.3 billion.

The company announced the venue will be built between Yas Mall and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi on the entertainment island, “with lush green surroundings and proximity to other Yas Island theme parks and attractions.”

“Sphere Abu Dhabi is the first step in realizing our vision for a global network of venues. Abu Dhabi is a premier international capital city, and its ambition, infrastructure, and position as a cultural crossroads make it a natural home for Sphere,” Sphere Entertainment Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Dolan said in a statement.“ Sphere Abu Dhabi will establish Yas Island as a destination in the region for immersive experiences, and we look forward to working with DCT Abu Dhabi to see this venue come to life.”

Sphere in Yas is reportedly focusing on custom-designed productions, headlining residency and sporting events.

This is the third Sphere to be developed. Announced in January was a Sphere in National Harbor in the Washington, D.C. area, due to open in 2030. The venue is referred to as “mini-Sphere” with a capacity of 6,000.

The in-development venue would have sight lines to the Washington Monument, according to a Washington Post post, and visibility of flights in and out of Reagan National Airport. Unlike Exosphere at the Las Vegas Sphere, which runs around the clock, Sphere in D.C. will turn off at night.

The newly announced Sphere follows Dolan’s vision to build venues internationally. When U2 opened in September 2023, the executive said, “I’m gonna put them, if I can, all over the world.”