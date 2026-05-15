The emerging weather threat facing the South

By Brady Dennis and Ben Noll Washington Post

Thomas Barrett has already seen more wildfires across Georgia this spring than he cares to recall.

Two massive blazes in the southern part of the state were finally under control several weeks after they began, but not until they had devoured more than 50,000 acres and destroyed more than 100 homes. Then there were the thousands of other conflagrations the state’s firefighters have had to confront this season - 4,813 as of Thursday, not that Barrett was counting.

“That’s almost 2,000 wildfires above our annual average,” said Barrett, forest protection chief for the Georgia Forestry Commission. “And still a month and a half to go in fire season.”

Georgia is hardly alone. South Carolina already has eclipsed its recent annual average number of fires. Multiple states have put in place statewide burn bans during parts of this spring. Even as Barrett spoke, more than a dozen fires were raging to the south in Florida, including one that had scorched more than 11,000 acres along the Everglades and led local officials to issue air quality warnings.

The near-constant recent wildfires have underscored that while massive and destructive blazes in the West tend to capture attention, the Southeast is among the nation’s most active wildfire hot spots. It’s a reality likely to intensify as the changing climate leads to more extreme heat and longer-lasting droughts - conditions that have fueled the current fire season and hindered preventive measures meant to manage forests and lessen the likelihood of intense fires.

The region spanning Texas to Virginia accounted for nearly half of U.S. wildfires last year, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

Much of the South remains covered by deep drought, which despite recent rains is far from abating. Precipitation has been more than a foot below average in some areas over the past six months.

Particularly hard-hit have been Georgia and Florida, where there is more “extreme” and “exceptional” drought - the most intense levels as classified by the U.S. Drought Monitor - than anywhere else in the country, with more than 80 percent coverage. That means there is more potential for fires to ignite, more dried vegetation to burn and a likelihood for hotter and faster-moving blazes.

The prolonged drought in much of the Southeast began creating the conditions for a daunting fire season months ago. For starters, it prevented firefighters in some places from doing the amount of prescribed burns they might otherwise have undertaken to reduce fuel loads.

“We had half of April under a burn ban,” said Darryl Jones, forest protection chief for the South Carolina Forestry Commission. “And even before the burn ban, there were a lot of land managers that decided it was too risky to burn.”

Officials in multiple states say the millions of trees downed by Hurricane Helene in 2024 also remain a threat, because so much of that debris has dried out, and because the tangle of fallen timber can hamper access to areas firefighters need to reach.

“As long as that debris is out there on the landscape, it’s going to be a component of our decision making,” Jones said.

The swath of Helene debris that stretches for hundreds of miles north from parts of Florida was not a major factor in the recent fires that scorched south Georgia. But Barrett said it has played an undeniable role in many of the smaller fires that have cropped up in the state this season.

“There’s still a lot of fuel on the ground,” he said. “When you do have wildfires, it takes longer to put them out. It takes more resources, and generally they are bigger [than normal].”

The unfolding of another busy fire season in the South is a reminder of the growing risks wildfires pose around the region. It regularly sees more wildfires than any other part of the country.

The Southeast also has a high percentage of people living in fire-prone areas, and a growing population that means ever more people, homes and other structures in the path of potential fires.

That “expansive” wildland-urban interface, said Victoria Donovan, a professor of forest management at the University of Florida, creates more challenges for firefighters and raises the possibility of costly, devastating fires. “We have more potential for ignitions, because we have more people in these burnable locations,” she said.

As spring wears on, there is hope the worst of this season will soon pass, and that relief is coming.

In Florida, the rainy season begins on May 15, followed soon after by the start of the Atlantic hurricane season. But there’s not much wet weather on the horizon in the Sunshine State - or, anywhere across the Southeast.

“We just can’t seem to shake this,” said Zachary Handlos, director of atmospheric and oceanic sciences at Georgia Tech. Until the current patterns shift, he said, “the risk is going to remain high.”

High pressure forming near the Southeast coast will bring spells of summer-like heat into late May, conditions that will be amplified by the drought, as dry grounds heat up more efficiently.

Florida state climatologist David Zierden drew comparisons to the drought of 1998, when very low rainfall and record-breaking temperatures from April to June contributed to wildfires that burned more than 500,000 acres.

Florida typically receives 20 to 30 percent of its late summer and fall rainfall from tropical weather systems, making it a critical component of its climate. But this year, harsh winds from a brewing super El Niño could stymie the Atlantic hurricane season, causing fewer storms and reducing - but not eliminating - the threat for these important rain-bearing systems.

Even so, warm ocean waters in the Gulf of Mexico and western Atlantic could act as forces that promote low pressure and thunderstorm activity across the Southeast this summer, gradually dampening down intense drought.

But those improvements will take time.

“It’s going to take something significant to erase or mitigate the drought we are in,” said Jones, the South Carolina fire official. “It took a long time for this drought to build, and it’s going to take a long time, and a lot of rain, to get us back to where we need to be.”

The latest drought outlook from NOAA suggests drought will continue across swaths of the Southeast through at least July.

As the El Niño weather pattern intensifies later this year, it may supercharge the subtropical jet stream, which could flip the dry pattern and bring storm after storm into the region. Should that happen, the concern could shift from droughts to floods and severe thunderstorms.

Jones is eager for the rain to arrive, and for long-awaited changes to the landscape that follow.

“We wait for what we call the green up,” he said. “Fires don’t burn as well in new growth.”