Two bodies found in Spokane River identified

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the bodies of two men who were pulled from the Spokane River within a week from each other this month.

Brian Herrin, 47, was recovered from the river May 5 near West Falls Avenue and North Lower Crossing Street below the main stretch of Kendall Yards.

Shawn Stallings, 28, was identified as the man who was pulled from the river Sunday near Riverfront Park in downtown Spokane.

The cause and manner of deaths are pending, the medical examiner’s office said.

Spokane police are investigating both deaths, according to Officer Tricia Leming, spokeswoman for the department.