Woman sues Kootenai County Sheriff for forcible town hall removal

A Post Falls woman is suing security workers, including Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris, who forcibly removed her from a legislative town hall in February 2025.

Teresa Borrenpohl, a former Democratic candidate for Idaho’s House of Representatives, was pulled from her seat, pinned to the ground and removed from a legislative town hall at Coeur d’Alene High School after speaking out during the public meeting. There are multiple recordings of the incident, showing Borrenpohl booing before she was removed.

Borrenpohl is seeking compensatory and punitive damages including attorney fees, cost, interest and a jury trial. Her lawsuit claims the incident violated her First, Fourth and 14th amendment rights. The lawsuit was filed Thursday.

The First Amendment in the U.S. Constitution guarantees citizens the right to free speech, assembly, association and petition. The Fourth Amendment protects people from unreasonable government searches and seizures. The 14th Amendment protects people from being deprived of their rights without a lawful process, which includes the right to be protected from harm when someone in the government places an individual in danger.

Borrenpohl’s removal was spearheaded by Norris, who was eventually helped by several men, all being sued by Borrenpohl. Those men include Kootenai County Republican Central Committee Chairman Brent Regan; owner and chief executive officer of LEAR Asset Management, Paul Trouette; and LEAR employees Christofer Berg, Russell Dunne and Jesse Isaac Jones.

LEAR is a private security contracting firm based in California that was hired to provide security for the town hall.

Other meeting attendees who attempted to stop Borrenpohl’s removal were also physically escorted from the auditorium, according to the lawsuit. At least one man had his hands zip-tied and was pushed against a wall outside the auditorium.

A Coeur d’Alene jury convicted Trouette of battery for pushing a woman and removing a man from the town hall in December. Trouette also was found guilty of two counts of wearing a uniform that didn’t properly identify him as security. He was found not guilty on accusations of battery and false imprisonment for dragging Borrenpohl from the auditorium. He also was acquitted of battery related to a confrontation with Ben Stallings and of false imprisonment of Johnson.

The suit claims that Regan, Norris and LEAR personnel discussed and collaborated to create a plan to remove anyone expressing views that did not support the KCRCC.

On Feb. 24, 2025, the city of Coeur d’Alene sent a letter to Trouette and LEAR Asset Management listing various city ordinances that they violated during the town hall and ordered Trouette to suspend all business operations in the city, according to Borrenpohl’s suit.

According to the lawsuit, Norris knew of Borrenpohl from other town halls and public events. After Norris asked Borrenpohl to leave the meeting and she did not comply, Norris grabbed Borrenpohl’s arm and tried to pull her from her seat. Norris asked Borrenpohl if she wanted to be arrested and threatened to pepper- spray her.

Norris did not tell Borrenpohl what she did to be removed from the meeting, according to the lawsuit. Norris directed Berg, Dunne, Trouette and Jones to remove Borrenpohl. They had no identification and did not tell Borrenpohl who they were when she asked.

The suit alleges that Borrenpohl has been significantly impacted by the events that day in February.

“She has continued to suffer emotional injury that required her to take leave from her work and impacted her day-to-day functioning,” the lawsuit reads. “… Borrenpohl suffered pain, scratches, bruising, and emotional distress as a result of Sheriff Norris’ actions and the actions of the unidentified men. She sought medical treatment for her injuries. Her clothing was damaged, and she was intentionally and willfully manhandled in a manner that harmed her dignity and reputation, causing her personal humiliation.”

The town hall was organized by the KCRCC and advertised on Facebook as an opportunity to meet Idaho state legislators and get updates on the 2025 legislative session. Around 450 people came, according to the suit.

Several people were cheering, shouting or jeering during the meeting, but only Borrenpohl was physically grabbed and removed from the meeting, according to the suit.

Sheriff Norris did not respond to a request for comment.