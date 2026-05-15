Yassel Soler’s late double sends Hops over Indians 5-4

From staff reports

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Yassel Soler hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, breaking a tie and sending the Hillsboro Hops to a 5-4 win over the Spokane Indians in a Northwest League game at Hops Stadium.

Soler was the difference in a back-and-forth game, adding a tying sacrifice fly in the third inning and a go-ahead single in the fifth, giving the Hops a 3-2 edge.

The Indians (14-23) started strong with an RBI single from Jacob Humphrey and an RBI double from Ethan Hedges in the first inning. Spokane tied the score at 3-all in the seventh on a single from Kelvin Hidalgo, before Soler came up with the decisive hit.

Spokane had a chance to win it in the ninth, getting only one run on a hit by pitch with the bases loaded. Max Belyeu struck out swinging to end the game.

The Hops (15-22) have won three straight in the six-game series, with Game 5 set for Saturday at 5:03 p.m. Spokane fell into last place in the NWL.