Yassel Soler’s late double sends Hops over Indians 5-4
HILLSBORO, Ore. – Yassel Soler hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, breaking a tie and sending the Hillsboro Hops to a 5-4 win over the Spokane Indians in a Northwest League game at Hops Stadium.
Soler was the difference in a back-and-forth game, adding a tying sacrifice fly in the third inning and a go-ahead single in the fifth, giving the Hops a 3-2 edge.
The Indians (14-23) started strong with an RBI single from Jacob Humphrey and an RBI double from Ethan Hedges in the first inning. Spokane tied the score at 3-all in the seventh on a single from Kelvin Hidalgo, before Soler came up with the decisive hit.
Spokane had a chance to win it in the ninth, getting only one run on a hit by pitch with the bases loaded. Max Belyeu struck out swinging to end the game.
The Hops (15-22) have won three straight in the six-game series, with Game 5 set for Saturday at 5:03 p.m. Spokane fell into last place in the NWL.