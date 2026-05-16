Bryson Hammer dominates for six innings; Spokane Indians snap skid with 5-2 win over Hillsboro | NWL baseball

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Bryson Hammer, making his second career start in the minors after 93 relief appearances, dominated for six innings and the Spokane Indians outlasted the Hillsboro Hops 5-2 in the fifth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Hillsboro Hops Ballpark on Saturday.

The Indians (15-23) halted a three-game skid.

Hammer (2-4) was roughed up in his first career start against Tri-City last week, but was superb with a second chance at starting. He struck out eight over six innings, allowing one base hit and no walks. He threw 78 pitches, 47 for strikes.

The Indians got off to a fast start. Tevin Tucker led the game off by drawing a walk then stealing second base – his league-leading 17th swipe of the season. He moved over to third on a wild pitch and came home on a fly out by Roynier Hernandez for a 1-0 lead two batters into the game.

Spokane added a run in the seventh on a solo homer by Alan Espinal, his third of the season.

They loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth on three consecutive singles. Tommy Hopfe grounded out to force a runner at home, then Espinal lofted a fly ball deep enough to plate Jacob Humphrey without a throw. Kevin Fitzer followed with a line drive RBI single to left to make it 4-0.

Hillsboro (15-23) plated two in the eighth on Modeifi Marte’s two-run homer, his second of the season. But the Indians picked up an insurance run in the ninth when Kelvin Hidalgo tripled and scored on a flyout by Tucker.

The series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Moves: Pitchers Stu Flesland III, Fisher Jameson, and Bryson Van Sickle were transferred to Triple-A Albuquerque.