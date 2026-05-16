Colville baseball outlasts Lakeside for 1A district title; Gonzaga Prep baseball upends top-seeded Richland in 4A district title game | Prep roundup

Colville and Lakeside baseball both play difficult nonleague schedules to prepare for the potential of postseason play. So it should have come as no surprise that when the teams met in the 1A district title game on Saturday – the fourth time the teams played each other this season – it would take more than seven innings to decide it.

Braxton Brown hit a go-ahead single in the top of the eighth inning, and the second-seeded Crimson Hawks (17-8) edged the top-seeded Eagles (16-7) 6-4 in the District 6 1A championship game at Shadle Park High School. Both teams qualified for state.

“It’s really an honor to win that game,” Colville senior Kyle Bradfield said. “Our team performed really well all season, and I think we deserve this.”

“It’s a nice cherry on top of the regular season and district (playoffs),” Colville coach Shane Roy said. “The trophy is nice, and I told the kids they can come back when they have kids and can admire it. But the seeding (for state) is the important thing, and hopefully the committee sees our body of work and what we’ve done throughout the year.”

The teams finished with identical 6-3 league records this season. Lakeside, which is ranked No. 4 in 1A by the state’s RPI system, earned the regular season title by virtue of taking two of three from No. 6-ranked Colville during the season.

Ficher Hilderbrandt led off the top of the eighth with a single and went to second on a wild pitch. With one down, Brown’s hard ground ball got through the middle, and Hilderbrandt scored easily. Colville loaded the bases on a hit by pitch and infield single by Zack Bateman, then Jet Bateman’s comebacker to pitcher Drake Wood brought in an insurance run.

Cooper Hickok tossed a 1-2-3 bottom half to secure the win.

Bradfield, Colville’s starting pitcher and a first-team all-league selection, struck out five over six innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits and three walks for Colville. Lakeside’s Cy Reeves – co-MVP of the league along with Jet Bateman – struck out 12 over seven innings and gave up four runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk.

“Those guys are talented dudes, and they’ve been doing this since they were sophomores in this league,” Roy said. “They just, every year, they’ve gotten better, and this is the first time, actually, they’ve ever matched up (head-to-head) against each other. … You get there in the fifth or sixth inning, and there’s three total hits, and it’s a credit to those guys. I mean, they’re both collegiate level guys. They’re talented, very competitive kids.”

Colville led 4-1 entering the bottom of the seventh, but Lakeside rallied for three runs to force the extra inning on one hit, four walks, one hit batter and a sacrifice fly.

“We have a little bit of ‘cardiac kids’ in us from time to time, and that’s OK,” Roy said. “I mean, we’ve played in a lot of tight games this year, and we played a lot of tough nonleague competition – and league competition. This league – been between Lakeside and Medical Lake (15-9), it’s competitive every single day. Sometimes that’s the way a baseball game goes, where it does not go according to plan – and it didn’t go to according to plan. But we’ll take the result.”

Baseball

Gonzaga Prep 3, Richland 2: Jackson Buckner delivered a two-run double in a three-run fourth inning, and the visiting second-seeded Bullpups (19-4) upended the top-seeded Bombers (22-2) in the District 6 4A championship game. Both teams qualified for state.

Buckner’s big hit gave the Pups a 2-0 lead, and a third run scored in the inning on a two-out error. Richland scored twice in the bottom half, but G-Prep reliever Jacob Wilson shut the Bombers down the rest of the way, tossing three shutout innings and allowing just one hit and no walks with two strikeouts.

The Bullpups, ranked No. 12 in 4A by the state’s RPI system, knocked off No. 7 Kamiakin (19-5) and No. 2 Richland in the tournament to earn the district title. Kamiakin bounced back to defeat seventh-seeded Chiawana 8-6 in the district third-place game.

Central Valley 8, Mt. Spokane 3: Aaron Belarde delivered a three-run double in a six-run fourth inning, and the visiting seventh-seeded Bears (9-16) qualified for state by upsetting the third-seeded Wildcats (16-9) in the District 6 3A third-place game.

Starting pitcher Nolan Newbill got the win, striking out five over five innings. He gave up three runs on five hits and three walks. Reliever Jeff Howald tossed two scoreless innings to clinch the victory. Belarde finished 2 for 5 with a run, and Landon Van Winkle went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI out of the No. 8 hole.

Cameron Hockett went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

Softball

Royal 12, Colville 4: Jill Allred went 3 for 4 with a home run, double, four runs and an RBI, and struck out nine in a complete game and the Knights (19-7) eliminated the visiting Crimson Hawks (9-15) in the District 5/6 third-place game. Amika Neuneker hit a home run and scored twice for Colville.

Chelan 12, Medical Lake 4: Jayden Elliott set the tone with a first inning solo homer and finished 3 for 4 with two runs and four RBIs, and the visiting Mountain Goats (19-4) eliminated the Cardinals (11-8) in the District 5/6 third-place game. Isabel Barry and Haylee Harris knocked in runs for Medical Lake.

Boys tennis

District 6 4A: Mead won the team title with 20 points at Kamiakin HS. Gonzaga Prep’s Tiernan Waggoner defeated William Stratton of Kamiakin 6-4, 6-4 for the district championship. Isaac Du of Hanford swept Jack Bragg (GP) 6-1, 6-2 for third.

In doubles, Peter Farley/Robbie Wriggly of Mead defeated Mead’s Josh Knaggs/Nate Shannon 6-2, 6-3 for the title. Soban Malik/Jaitan Woodworth (Richland) beat Owen Dentler/Nick Hibbard of Mead 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 for third.

District 6 3A: Central Valley with 11 points edged Southridge and Walla Walla by one point each for the district title. Central Valley’s Sam Bendetti took the singles title with a 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 decision over Stockton Parrish of Southridge. Luke Higgins (Walla Walla) defeated Taishi Iwashita (Southridge) 6-2, 6-2 for third.

In doubles, Jackson Hieb/Grant Brito of Ridgeline defeated U-Hi’s Colton McArthur/Samuel McConnell 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 for the title. Felix Leise/Micah Eggart (WW) beat Zach Wolverton/Titus Mischke (MTS) 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 for third.

Girls tennis

District 6 4A: Mead took the team by 11 points. The Panthers’ Kate Berg beat teammate Lexi Mattox 6-1, 6-2 for the singles title. Lily Deng of Hanford swept Ferris’ Rachael Jones 6-4, 6-2 for third.

In doubles, Devyn Hoppe/Stacy Wang (MEA) defeated Laila Kaiell/Daphne Rabinovitch (LC) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 for the district title. Kiera Hayes/Sarah Jolley (MEA) swept Haylee Walker/Emma Spurgeon of Chiawana 6-3, 6-0 for third.

District 6 3A: University edged CV by two points for the team title. CV’s Kate Bendele swept Daniella Longo of U-Hi 6-1, 6-3 for first. Harper Zittercopf (UNI) defeated Victoria Baycroft of Cheney 6-2, 7-5 for third.

In doubles, Aspyn Inners/Catherine Doherty of Hermiston swept Ridgeline’s Mia Longo/Stella Taylor 6-1, 6-3 for the title. Addy VanWert/Bella Morris (MTS) defeated Olivia Fletcher/Emery Baker (MTS) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 for third.