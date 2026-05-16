Dear Annie: Reality check on a changing friendship

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I’ve been friends with “Mark” since high school, which was over 15 years ago. He actually feels more like a brother than a friend. But over the past year, there’s been a shift in him. He’s gotten deep, deep into conspiracy theories. Every conversation somehow turns into a rant about the government’s hidden agenda or the evils of the pharmaceutical industry.

I brushed it off for a while, but it’s constant. It makes me not want to be around him. I’ve tried joking it away and even telling him directly it makes me uncomfortable, but he either doubles down or says I’ve been “brainwashed.”

I’m not really sure how to save this friendship. I think I might just have to keep my distance and hope this is a phase. Unless there is something else I can say to really get through to him…? – Miss My Friend

Dear Miss My Friend: Probably not. He sounds like he’s gone deep down the rabbit hole, and any attempt to reason with him will only widen the distance between you.

Make your boundary very clear: “When it turns into this, I’m out.” You’re protecting the part of the friendship that still exists. Whether that part survives depends on what he’s willing to meet you halfway on.

Dear Annie: I know this is the age-old problem of being single for many years, but do you think statistically there’s a chance to meet a decent guy at 66? I have many doubts and I’m struggling to have any hope.

Dating sites are a horrible option for women unless you want casual hookups, which isn’t what I’m looking for. I also know there are differences in attraction between men and women. Men look at a picture of an attractive woman and that’s what they want. I look at a picture and that’s all it is to me – a picture.

I have many emotional scars from men who badly mistreated me, starting with an abusive, alcoholic father. I can’t afford therapy at $100 a pop. Any advice? – Tired of the Freaks Who Find Me Attractive

Dear Tired: Yes, there’s absolutely still a chance for you to find love. It just may not look the way you expect.

At 66, many people meet new partners not through apps but through mutual interests and routine: volunteering, classes, community groups, shared faith. These are places where connections grow naturally, beyond a photo and a short written description.

If therapy isn’t affordable, look into local support groups, such as Al-Anon, which can help you work through some of your history. Your hesitation makes sense, given your past. But those experiences give you the wisdom to know what you will and won’t accept now.

Your doubts come from what you’ve been through, but don’t let them get the final say. The right man won’t make you feel the way the wrong ones did.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.