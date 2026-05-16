Iran makes progress toward competing in FIFA Men’s World Cup

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

Iran announced its preliminary World Cup roster Saturday following meetings with FIFA that appeared to make progress toward the country participating in the tournament.

Iran’s roster announcement of 30 players indicated the team planned to travel Monday to Antalya, Turkey, to begin the initial training camp before eventually relocating to Tucson where it will have its base camp for the tournament. The roster will have to be trimmed to 26 for the tournament.

The roster announcement came at the same time FIFA officials held meetings with the leaders of the Iranian soccer federation in Istanbul following another week of uncertainty about whether the Iranians would participate in the tournament.

“We’ve had an excellent meeting – a constructive meeting together with the Iran FA. I think we’re working closely together and looking very much forward to welcoming them to the FIFA World Cup 2026,” FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafström said in a statement following the meeting. “We’ve had the opportunity to discuss some of the operational matters, like we do with every Member Association. But I’m very happy that we were able to have this positive exchange, and both the Iran FA and FIFA are very happy with the meeting and looking forward to welcoming Team Melli in the USA, Canada and Mexico.”

Iranian soccer federation leader Mehji Taj issued a list of demands this past week that FIFA needed to address before Iran would commit to playing in the tournament, including the June 26 match at Lumen Field against Egypt.

Following Saturday’s meeting, Taj said in a statement on FIFA’s website: “We had a positive and constructive meeting with FIFA. We discussed our concerns and expressed our joint commitment to ensure the smooth participation of Team Melli at the FIFA World Cup.”

Chief among Taj’s demands was securing visas for the Iranian players and staff to enter the U.S. without complications. The request included visas for players and staff who had previously served in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. The IRGC is deemed a terrorist organization by the U.S. and Canada. It was unclear if the visa issues were resolved during Saturday’s meeting.

Iran also asked for heightened security while at its training camp in Arizona and while traveling to Los Angeles and Seattle for matches. Taj also said that, “respect for the national team staff, the team’s flag and its national anthem,” must take place during the tournament.

The preliminary Iranian roster was highlighted by forward Mehdi Taremi, who plays for Olympiacos in Greece. But it did not include Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, considered one of the better young Iranian players who was available for selection.