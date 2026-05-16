Kodak Black arrested in Florida again as lawyer claims rapper is being targeted

Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Kodak Black was arrested on Thursday in Florida for the second time in eight days.

The rapper — who in 2018 legally changed his name from Dieuson Octave to Bill Kapri — was booked on charges of resisting an officer/obstruct without violence and attempting to flee law enforcement, according to records from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. His bond was set at $0.

“This is a self surrender from yet another ‘investigation’ that just happened to also take 5 months to ‘investigate’ for allegedly fleeing and alluding,” Kapri’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ.

“It’s not unexpected, as this is usually the procedure we go through where there is an unfounded weak arrest and then followed up by yet another arrest for cases that allegedly take 5 or 6 months to investigate,” he continued. “At this point I think everyone agrees that Kodak is consistently being targeted.”

It comes just more than a week after 28-year-old Kapri was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on May 6 and booked on charges of trafficking more than 10 grams and less than 200 grams of MDMA, according to Orange County’s online records.

The count stems from an incident in November 2025, when officers responded to a report of gunfire near a nonprofit called Children’s Safety Village in Orlando, Florida. When they arrived on the scene, they were met by Kapri, who’d been standing near a pair of idling vehicles at the time.

A subsequent search turned up cannabis and a pink pill containing MDMA in a BMW SUV, according to the affidavit. In the other, a Lamborghini SVU, officers allegedly found suspected narcotics, roughly $37,000 in cash and documents with Kapri’s name.

The rapper was only arrested after an official report generated last month confirmed the MDMA weighed 25.34 grams, which is over the limit of 14 grams. He later paid $75,000 bond and was released.