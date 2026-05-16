This day in history: A big racket was being made about a new tennis center

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: A longtime “dream of many Spokane racket enthusiasts” – the Mission Tennis Center in Mission Park – was “about to become a reality.”

The Spokane Park Department unveiled a plan that would renovate the park’s four existing tennis courts, add 15 new courts with night lighting, and add a “pro shop and clubhouse combined.”

“Showcase of the new center will be an exhibition court, with seating for 3,000 people,” The Spokesman-Review reported.

The Park Department had received grants from two local foundations to fund part of the project. The department was counting on “profits, plus whatever donations we receive,” to complete the work.

A department spokesman noted that tennis was “the fastest growing sport in the nation.”

However, the tennis boom proved to be short-lived, and most of the Mission Tennis Center plans would not become a reality.

From 1926: The Sacred Heart Hospital Training School for Nurses was preparing to hold commencement ceremonies for 25 new nurses, “one of the largest classes in the history of the school.”

“It is only nine short of the number it started with three years ago, when the girls entered their training,” The Spokesman-Review reported. “Two died and seven dropped out.”

“Of late the graduates have been much feted, and besides the alumnae party this week, there is an evening bridge to honor them Tuesday night.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1868: U.S. Senate fails to impeach President Andrew Johnson by one vote.