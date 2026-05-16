This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Publishers Weekly, Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Tribune News Service

Fiction

1. “Fury Bound: A Wolves of Ruin Novel,” Sable Sorensen (Requited)

2. “26 Beauties: A Women’s Murder Club Thriller,” James Patterson (Little, Brown)

3. “Yesteryear: A Novel,” Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

4. “The Calamity Club,” Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

5. “Platform Decay,” Martha Wells (Tor)

6. “The Things We Never Say,” Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

7. “Twisted (Collector’s Edition),” Emily McIntire (Bloom)

8. “Starside (Deluxe Limited Edition),” Alex Aster (Avon)

9. “The Mother-Daughter Book Club,” Susan Patterson and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

10. “The Night We Met (Deluxe Edition),” Abby Jimenez (Forever)

Nonfiction

1. “Birth Vibes: Stories and Strategies for an Empowered Birth,” Jen Hamilton (Grand Central)

2. “The Case for America: An Argument on Behalf of Our Nation,” Bret Baier (Mariner)

3. “Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage,” Belle Burden (Dial)

4. “The Mission Generation: Reclaim Your Purpose, Rewrite Success, Rebuild Our Future,” Arun Gupta and Thomas J. Fewer (Wiley)

5. “The U.S. Constitution: A Comprehensive and Annotated Guide for the Modern Reader,” Melissa Murray (37 Ink)

6. “Mom, I Want to Hear Your Story: A Mother’s Guided Journal To Share Her Life & Her Love,” Jeffrey Mason (Hear Your Story)

7. “Famesick: A Memoir,” Lena Dunham (Random House)

8. “True Crime: A Memoir,” Patricia Cornwell (Grand Central)

9. “Through Mom’s Eyes: Simple Wisdom From Mothers Who Raised Extraordinary Humans,” Sheinelle Jones (Putnam)

10. “The Power of Beliefs: How Strengthening Seven Core Beliefs Predicts Greater Success and a Better Life,” Shawn Achor (Crown Currency)