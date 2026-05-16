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WHO declares Ebola outbreak in Congo, Uganda a global public health emergency

People at Bunia General Referral Hospital following confirmation of an Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain in Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Victoire Mukenge (Victoire Mukenge)
People at Bunia General Referral Hospital following confirmation of an Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain in Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Victoire Mukenge (Victoire Mukenge)
Reuters

The World Health Organization on Sunday declared an Ebola outbreak in the ​Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a “public health emergency of international concern”.

The ⁠WHO said the outbreak, caused by ‌the Bundibugyo virus, ​does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency.

The U.N. health agency said in a ⁠statement that 80 suspected ‌deaths, eight ‌laboratory-confirmed cases and 246 suspected cases had been ⁠reported as of Saturday in DRC’s Ituri province across ‌at least three ‌health zones, including Bunia, Rwampara and Mongbwalu.

The DRC health ⁠ministry had said on ​Friday that ⁠80 ​people had died in the new outbreak in the eastern province.

In Uganda’s capital, Kampala, ⁠two apparently unrelated laboratory-confirmed cases, including one death, were reported ⁠on Friday and Saturday, from people travelling from the DRC, the WHO said.

A laboratory-confirmed ⁠case was ‌also reported in the ​DRC ‌capital, Kinshasa, from a ​person returning from Ituri, the WHO said.