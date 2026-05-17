Caitlin Clark nearly has triple-double, leads Fever past Seattle Storm

Percy Allen Seattle Times

The Storm’s first road trip of the season ended with a second straight loss — an 89-78 defeat against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday afternoon.

Before its latest setback, Seattle lost Dominque Malonga, who was placed in concussion protocol and missed her first game of the season.

Without the second-year center, who leads the team in scoring (16.0 points per game) and rebounds (7.3), the short-handed Storm didn’t have enough firepower to keep pace with the Caitlin Clark-led Fever, who entered the game second in the WNBA in scoring at 97.7 points per game.

“It’s stick with our principles and doing what we’ve been doing,” coach Sonia Raman said before the game. “It’s compete. Play together and just be the hungrier team out there. Play with a lot of urgency. Come up with 50/50 balls. Finish possessions with rebounds. Get out and run and see if we can get some early looks.

“If it gets into the half-court, try to maintain those advantages and space the floor. So, it really doesn’t change. Those principles will always remain.”

In addition to Malonga, Seattle was missing forward Ezi Magbegor (foot) and forward Katie Lou Samuelson (knee).

However, help is on the way.

Rookie center Awa Fam wrapped up her season in Spain after leading Valencia Basket to a Liga Femenina Endesa championship.

“We’re looking to having her … very soon,” Raman said.

Fam can’t arrive soon enough for the Storm, who rank next to last in the league in scoring (80.7 point per game) and struggled to slow down Indiana, which was without All-Star center Aliyah Boston (right lower leg).

Led by Clark, who nearly posted a triple-double and finished with 21 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, the Fever outscored the Storm 32-19 in the first quarter.

Seattle (1-3) spent the rest of the game climbing uphill, but never cut the lead to single digits.

Natisha Hiedeman scored a team-high 19 points, Flau’jae Johnson added 14 points, six rebounds and four blocks, Zia Cookie chipped in 13 points and four assists while Jade Melbourne had 12 points and three assists.

Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham each had 17 points for the Fever (2-2).

The Storm return home and play four straight games at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning Wednesday against the Connecticut Sun (0-4).

Note

• The Storm promoted developmental players Taina Mair and Taylor Thierry to the active roster on Sunday.