Dr. Romilla Batra: Premera working to keep customers healthcare needs met

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Dr. Romilla Batra

By Dr. Romilla Batra

As June 1 approaches, many people across Eastern Washington are asking a simple but important question: Will I still be able to see my doctor?

That question comes as MultiCare has issued notice that it will end its contract with Premera Blue Cross. If a new agreement isn’t reached, its hospitals, clinics, and providers would move out of network for many people who rely on us for coverage.

We continue to negotiate and are doing everything we can to reach a reasonable agreement. At the same time, we are hearing clearly from families and employers, large and small, that they are reaching their limit on what they can afford to pay for care. That reality matters in these discussions, too.

As a primary care physician, I see firsthand how these moments impact people. When access or affordability is uncertain, it creates real worry. It can delay care. It can lead to tough decisions no one should have to make.

That is why our focus right now is simple. We are here to support the people we serve and help guide them through what comes next.

My teams are reaching out directly, especially to those with more complex needs. Case managers are connecting one-on-one to understand each situation, walk through options, and help people stay on track with their care. We are also working closely with our members and their doctors to support continuity of care.

For those who are pregnant, in the middle of treatment, or managing chronic conditions, there are legal protections that may allow them to continue seeing their current provider at in-network benefit levels for a period of time.

We also know one of the biggest concerns is cost, especially when options feel limited. Emergency care is always covered at in-network rates. In Spokane, there are still in-network hospital options, including Providence Sacred Heart and Providence Holy Family. And part of our job is helping people understand their options, identify alternatives where needed, and make a plan that works for them.

At the same time, this situation points to a broader challenge we can’t ignore. Healthcare costs continue to rise, putting real pressure on families and on the employers who provide coverage.

As a physician, I believe deeply in making healthcare work better for the people we serve. That includes making care more affordable, easier to navigate and more centered around what patients actually need. Those principles guide how we show up in moments like this.

We know this is stressful and frustrating. We hear that, and we take it seriously. Our commitment is to be clear, accessible and responsive. When people call us, they will reach someone who can help them understand their options and what to do next.

At the end of the day, this is not about any one organization. It is about the people across our communities who need access to care they can afford.

Our role is to support them, guide them and help make sure they continue getting the care they need. That is where our focus is, and that is where it will stay.

Dr. Romilla Batra, of Seattle, is chief medical officer for Premera Blue Cross.