Former GU pitcher Alek Jacob optioned to El Paso by San Diego Padres

By Jeff Sanders San Diego Union-Tribune

Two days after joining the Padres in Seattle to provide short-term bullpen coverage, right-hander Alek Jacob has been optioned back to Triple-A El Paso to make room for right-hander Lucas Giolito, who will get the start for Sunday’s 4:20 p.m. first pitch on NBC/Peacock.

The 27-year-old Jacob, a Spokane native, appeared in one game — on Saturday, when he allowed two runs on two hits and a walk without recording an out. His previous outing was much better as he struck out three over two shutout innings in a win on April 15.

Jacob had 4.08 ERA, 18 strikeouts and 10 walks in 17⅔ innings so far in the Pacific Coast League.