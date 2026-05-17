Spokane Indians take early lead, but shut out by Hillsboro bullpen in 4-2 loss | NWL baseball

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Alberto Barriga had a big day, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and the Hillsboro Hops beat the Spokane Indians 4-2 in the finale of a High-A Northwest League series at Hillsboro Hops Ballpark on Sunday.

Hillsboro (16-23) took four of six from the Indians (15-24) this week. The Hops bullpen retired 18 straight batters to end the game.

Indians starter Yuma Herrera struck out six over 42/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks. The Indians struck out 16 times, went 3-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded five.

As he did on Saturday, Tevin Tucker led off the game with a walk, stole second base and scored on a single by Roynier Hernandez. The steal was Tucker’s league-leading 18th of the season. The Indians put runners on the corners with one down, but could not pick up another run.

Hillsboro tied it on back-to-back doubles by Slade Caldwell and Barriga, their first two batters in the inning.

The Indians made it 2-1 in the third. Hernandez doubled with one down, went to third on a single by Jacob Humphrey and scored on a errant pickoff throw by Wellington Arancena.

Herrera got the first two outs of the fifth, but the Hops rallied against reliever Bryan Perez. He issued a four-pitch walk to Adrian Rodriguez, then Caldwell singled to put runners at the corners. Caldwell stole second, then Barriga lined a single to center to plate both runners and make it 3-2.

The Hops added a run in the eighth off Indians reliever Hunter Mann. Barriga reached on an infield single, stole second and took third on a throwing error by the catcher. Yerald Nin walked, then Barriga scored on a double play to make it a two-run game.

Sawyer Hawks struck out the side in the ninth to earn the save for Hillsboro, his second of the series and sixth of the season.

The Indians start a six-game series against Vancouver at Avista Stadium on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.