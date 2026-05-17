Spokane Velocity jump to third in Group 1 standings with win over Las Vegas Lights

From Staff Reports

The Spokane Velocity earned their first USL Cup victory since April 2025 in a 1-0 shutout of Las Vegas Lights FC (USL Championship) in the second group stage game of the PrinX USL Cup at ONE Spokane Stadium on Sunday.

It only took seven minutes, and one shot for Spokane to net the game’s lone goal as midfielder Nil Vinyals easily converted a free kick at the seventh minute.

Spokane struggled to muster any offensive production the rest of the match as the Lights outshot Velocity 17-4. The Velocity only had three touches in Lights’ box, while Spokane recorded three in Las Vegas’.

Still, Spokane’s defense, which registered 38 clearances and 16 interceptions, allowed just four shots on target, and only three inside the penalty area.

Defender Camron Miller, who had a team-leading 48 clearances entering the match, led all players with nine. Gagi Margvelashvili added seven clearances, and four interceptions.

Velocity goalkeeper Sean Lewis notched four saves for the second time in two straight games.

The Velocity were forced to play with ten players for most of the second period after Medgy Alexandre was given a red card and ejected for headbutting center midfielder Kyle Scott in the 55th minute.

Spokane jumped to third place in Group 1, three points behind first-place Sacramento Republic FC, who has six, with two games left in the group stage. The winner of each group advances to the knockout stage. A wild card spot is awarded to the second-placed team - the club with the most points in group play.

The Velocity will host AC Boise, second in the Group 1 standings with five points, on June 6 at ONE Spokane Stadium at 6 p.m.

Spokane returns to League One play with a match against Sarasota Paradise on Sunday at ONE Spokane Stadium at 4 p.m. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.