Wade Hunt: Reimbursements need to cover costs of keeping MultiCare patients healthy

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Wade Hunt

By Wade Hunt

As the president of MultiCare Deaconess and Valley hospital, as well as a resident of this community for close to a decade, I share our patients’ concerns about what will happen with their healthcare coverage and their ability to see their providers of choice in the coming weeks, in light of MultiCare and Premera Blue Cross’ current contract negotiations. It is in this spirit that I share the following.

MultiCare has served communities across Washington state as a trusted provider for more than 140 years – and provides some of the highest quality of care in the Inland Northwest region. We are deeply committed to providing that high-quality care to all, regardless of anyone’s ability to pay. Ensuring the sustainability of this care requires equitable reimbursement from our payer partners.

Unfortunately, our negotiations with Premera have yet to offer a fair deal that adequately addresses the rising costs associated with delivering the care our communities need and deserve.

Navigating the complexities of the healthcare system can be a burden to patients and providers alike. Increasingly, lagging reimbursement rates for care are adding to that burden.

When discussing reimbursement rates, we often focus on Medicare and Medicaid. But, increasingly, commercial insurers like Premera are also aggressively targeting reimbursement rates, which is jeopardizing the financial stability of healthcare systems nationally.

Premera’s most recent proposal to MultiCare includes significant reductions in reimbursement for:

• Hospital outpatient services.

• Most professional services, including visits with urgent care, specialty care or other outpatient providers.

• Ambulatory surgery center services.

The proposal also includes no increases for inpatient services and calls for the elimination of all value-based programs, which incentivize providers to meet certain quality and safety-related metrics. This last fact is particularly distressing, since value-based programs have been designed with intent to eventually replace traditional fee-for-service healthcare models. (FFS care models are often cited as a driver of healthcare costs. MultiCare has invested in systems to be successful in providing value-based care – being rewarded for improving quality and lowering costs – across our system.)

In total, Premera’s proposal reduces reimbursement to MultiCare by tens of millions of dollars per year, starting June 1, 2026. These reductions are financially untenable and would negatively impact our ability to deliver the care and services our communities rely on.

MultiCare, like many health systems across the country, continues to face financial headwinds. As with all industries, many of our financial challenges stem from external forces that we have little to no control over, such as regulatory changes, labor shortages, inflation, rising prices – our supplies and equipment don’t cost any less here than in Seattle – and new taxes.

However, unlike other businesses like grocery stores, clothing stores, and so on, healthcare systems cannot simply raise prices to ensure we are able to at least cover the costs (wages, benefits, supplies, drugs, utilities, maintenance, etc.) of the care we provide. Instead, we must rely on rates set – without opportunity for negotiating – by Medicare and Medicaid, as well as rates we negotiate with commercial insurers such as Premera.

Data shows that Premera’s reimbursement rates to our organization are lower than rates paid to other systems in our service area. In fact, they are one of the lowest reimbursing commercial payers MultiCare contracts with, offering reimbursement that does not even keep pace with inflation.

In short, MultiCare’s expenses for delivering care are growing faster than the reimbursement Premera is paying to cover the cost of that care.

Affordability is a real issue in healthcare. It’s a topic that’s on everyone’s mind. But potential approaches to address affordability must also ensure reimbursement levels that allow us to continue to provide care to the communities we serve. Access to comprehensive, quality care in our state should not be jeopardized by insurance companies’ disregard of the financial realities facing health systems and healthcare providers today or their unwillingness to engage in fair negotiations.

I urge Premera to join us in finding a solution that ensures their members continue to have access to the high-quality care they have come to expect. Our patients are counting on us, and it’s time for Premera to step up.

Wade Hunt, of Spokane, is president of MultiCare Deaconess/Valley Hospitals.