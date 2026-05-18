Book review: ‘The Brothers McKay,’ with nod to ‘The Brothers Karamazov,’ shows off Craig Johnson’s literary prowess in latest Longmire book

By Brendan Burns For The Spokesman-Review

If you had told me back in high school that reading Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s “The Brothers Karamazov” could possibly make me a suspect in a homicide investigation, I might have kicked my feet a little more when my teacher assigned it.

In Craig Johnson’s newest addition to the Longmire series, “The Brothers McKay,” we see our stalwart sheriff tackle the suspected homicide of Pepper McKay, wealthy ranch owner and the one victim everyone within a 50-mile radius had a motive to kill.

We begin our investigation on the McKay property in northern Wyoming. As a dry summer fades into a hotter fall, Sheriff Longmire arrives on the scene, and it is immediately apparent that things are not what they seem. Questioning folks in the immediate vicinity leads us to understand that McKay’s four sons are all present at the ranch, where a family meeting happened the night before the body was found. And discovering a second set of footprints near the scene confirms our homicide suspicions, putting Longmire back in the saddle as we follow him across the county, slowly peeling back the layers surrounding the mystery of Pepper’s murder. Unfortunately, time is of the essence, as a grassfire grows to surround the ranch, forcing Sheriff Longmire into a race against time and nature, one that he does not intend to lose.

In previous conversations, including his most recent Northwest Passages visit around a year ago, Johnson had stated several times that his 22nd novel would be an homage to “The Brothers Karamazov,” which is certainly a daunting thing to hear as a reader. But I was pleasantly surprised to discover that while having a background with the original novel is certainly helpful, it is not necessary to enjoy the mystery Johnson weaves in “The Brothers McKay.” Johnson makes “The Brothers Karamazov” central to the plot, allowing the characters to speak about the novel in plain terms, a clever tactic to show all audiences the necessary information to understand the surface level connections. But for those acquainted with the classic, Johnson has included plenty of subtler references for you to explore.

If Johnson’s previous work was a solo act, “The Brothers McKay” is a full play, overflowing with characters and suspects, both new and recurring. Of course, Longmire has a history with each of these characters, but one of the interactions I found most interesting was between Longmire and Maxim Sidorov, the semi-familiar Russian spy that has made appearances in several novels now, both as enemy and ally. So of course, when Sidorov is up for parole, there’s only one officer of the law that could act as his parole manager, despite his strong personal reservations against the position. But Longmire and Sidorov make a surprisingly dynamic pair, as reading their shared scenes reveals quite a bit about Maxim’s background and additionally mirrors some of the thematic explorations of Dostoyevsky’s classic: doubt, morality and the human spirit.

Walt is put in the unenviable position of having to work with someone who tried to kill him and witnessing him navigate the complexities that accompany that fact is quite compelling. Especially when his doubts surrounding the ex-spy intersect with his concern for the people he cares about. As is true of all his stories, Longmire shows again that he would do anything for those he cares about, as early on in the narrative, when Sidorov is considering moving into his clerk, Ruby’s, spare room, Longmire pulls rank to quash that idea, even going so far as to concoct a bureaucratic excuse to make his interference appear legitimate. This is a small side scene in the context of the larger story, but it’s a droplet that reverberates throughout the narrative, as Johnson pits Longmire’s commitment to his personal code of conduct against the frameworks of justice and the rule of law that he’s meant to represent.

Conveniently, as in most of his stories, those ideas tend to be in harmony with each other, but Johnson really gets into his element as a writer when the rules get in the way of Longmire’s personal code. It begins with something as simple as fudging the rules to try and protect his friends or staying behind on the ranch despite orders to evacuate. Those smaller choices eventually grow to become much larger ones, and they are no longer as simple to navigate. Something I have grown to enjoy about Craig Johnson’s storytelling style are his deep dives into character, something that we see prominently on display in his newest addition.

It is the culmination of all these features – character, morality, mystery and intrigue – that show Johnson’s own literary prowess in this medium, as well as a deeply founded respect for the classic that acts as inspiration for this thrilling novel. Though reader beware, if finishing this book inspires you to read the origin piece, don’t be surprised if you get a door knock from Longmire, asking how you felt about Pepper McKay.

If You Go Craig Johnson What: Bestselling author Craig Johnson discusses his new novel, “The Brothers McKay,” with Comma Managing Editor Donna Wares at Northwest Passages Book Club. When: 7 p.m. May 26 Where: Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Tickets: $10 general admission. Buy tickets at spokesman.com/northwest-passages.