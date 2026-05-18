Infielder Roynier Hernandez continues to spark offense; lefty Bryson Hammer rebounds on mound | Indians notebook

The Spokane Indians went into Hillsboro last week with the opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the Hops, who started the week in last place in the Northwest League. The opposite happened, as the home team took four of six games – sending the Indians to the bottom of the standings.

The Indians finished the week at 15-24 overall, 15 games behind first-place Eugene (30-9) and one game behind both Hillsboro and Vancouver.

Spokane has especially struggled on the road, going 7-17, and its run differential of minus-44 is next-to-last in the league behind the Hops at minus-61. The team leads the league in batting strikeouts with 452 – 41 more than next-worst Everett. The AquaSox have out-homered the Indians 46-33.

Vancouver comes to town this week for a six-game series at Avista Stadium, providing another opportunity for the Indians to try to build some momentum against another team struggling in the Northwest League.

Who’s hot

Infielder Roynier Hernandez continues to provide the offense with a spark. The unheralded 21-year-old international free agent from Venezuela signed by the Colorado Rockies in 2022, had another terrific week at the plate. Hernandez went 7 for 17 (.412) with five walks (.522 on-base percentage) and scored three runs with three RBIs.

For the season, Hernandez is up to .290/.385/.765 with two homers, 11 RBIs and a stolen base in 29 games.

Utility player Tommy Hopfe had a nice week too. In five games, the 23-year-old former ninth-round pick hit .353/.476/.471 (6 for 17) and led the team with four runs.

On the mound

This week’s pitching hero was Bryson Hammer, who bounced back from a dreadful first start of the season on May 9 to toss six sparkling innings on Saturday. He gave up just one hit and no walks with eight strikeouts, earning the win in a 5-2 decision. He sat down the final 13 batters he faced, and needed just 78 pitches to get through six.

Hammer, a 24-year-old lefty, has made two consecutive starts after only appearing as a reliever through his first 93 games as a professional.

In the pen, Hunter Mann turned in two stellar efforts, tossing 32/3 innings without an earned run. He gave up just one hit and two walks with three strikeouts.

Leaders

Tevin Tucker stole two bases last week and maintains the league lead in the category with 18. Jacob Humphrey is tied for second with 15.

Humphrey is third among qualifiers in batting average at .324 and Hernandez has sneaked into the top 10 in eighth. Humphrey is 10th in OBP at .391.

Indians pitchers are filling up the NWL strikeout leaders list. Everett Catlett is second with 45 in 322/3 innings, Jackson Cox is tied with 45 in 351/3 innings, Hammer is sixth with 39 in 282/3 innings, and Jordy Vargas is ninth with 37 in 32 innings.

Vargas is fourth in the league in ERA at 3.38.

Prospects watch

Robert Calaz (No. 5): Hit .286/.400/.333 (6 for 21) with four walks, seven strikeouts, one double and one run in six games.

Brody Brecht (No. 8): Roughed up in his one start, allowing two runs on one hit with four walks and two strikeouts over 21/3 innings.

Max Belyeu (No. 12): Hit .333/.385/.417 (4 for 12) with a double, no walks, no RBIs,and six strikeouts in three games.

Ethan Hedges (No. 17): Hit .150/.261/.200 (3 for 20) with one double, one run, two RBIs, two walks and seven strikeouts in five games.

Jackson Cox (No. 19): Gave up three runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 52/3 innings, but picked up the win in the series opener on Tuesday.

Yujanyer Herrera (No. 20): Allowed one run on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 42/3 innings on Sunday.