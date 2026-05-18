Lewis and Clark, Cheney boys teams set to chase state golf titles

Lewis and Clark and Cheney have waged entertaining battles for Greater Spokane League 3A/4A boys’ golf supremacy the last two years with the Tigers claiming the title this spring and the Blackhawks rising to the top in 2025.

It’s helped sharpen both programs as they head to their respective state tournaments this week.

“My hope is both of us go win state,” Cheney coach Justin Fayant said.

They nearly did just that a year ago. LC snagged second place in 4A behind Newport while the Blackhawks led at times in the final round before settling for third at the 3A tournament.

LC is led by Jack Brigham’s 69.5 scoring average in GSL matches and four others between 71 and 73.5.

Four seniors – Brigham (Pacific Lutheran), Bryce Johnson (Lewis-Clark State), Michael Pirrie (Cal Lutheran) and Dylan Masterson (Columbia Basin) – all will play collegiate golf next season.

“They’re older, a lot more experienced with more tournament play,” coach Brett Meenach said. “They’ve all worked on their games and gotten better. They do a good job of complementing each other. If a guy has an off day, someone else seems to step up. Jack has more confidence this year, plays fearlessly. He’s just a well-rounded young man and player.”

The Tigers, who last won state in 2010, tee off in Tuesday’s first round at Eagles Pride Golf Course in DuPont. Meenach expects several of the top teams from 2025 standings, including defending champ Newport, to be in the mix.

“What it boils down to, and this is why I preach team over individuals, is what’s great about our team is I have five really good players,” Meenach said. “Some of the other schools rely on one or two guys to go really low and hope the others produce a good score.”

Mead’s Ben Barrett, who carried a 68.5 GSL scoring average, could contend for an individual state title.

Cheney’s lineup features juniors Ryan Howe and Brayden Anderson, who shared GSL scoring honors at 68.25. Howe, a Washington State commit, had three rounds in the 60s in GSL events. He was under the weather and missed the first GSL match as the Blackhawks slid to a fourth-place finish.

Anderson posted a 63 at Liberty Lake and a 67 at Latah Creek.

“Ryan’s been our No. 1,” Fayant said. “It’s no surprise he’s at the top of the league. Brayden has been really impressive. I think he was one shot off the course record (at Liberty Lake).”

Junior Justin Krasselt, the 2025 GSL player of the year, lost to North Central’s Teigen Brill in a playoff for the District 6 individual title last week. Krasselt averaged 71.75 and junior Blake Kernen checked in at 75.0.

Cheney’s four juniors are making their third appearances in state. Senior Noah Ragaza-Bourassa (76.0) will be making his state debut.

The 3A boys will play at Indian Canyon, a course very familiar for the Blackhawks. They edged Richland for the Inland Empire Tournament title at Indian Canyon during the regular season. They’ve been practicing at Indian Canyon for several days and squeezing in extra rounds at the course knowing it would host the state tournament.

“I think our boys are really prepared for it,” Fayant said. “I’m emphasizing course management off the tee, realizing you’re not going to hit driver every time on a par 4 or 5, make sure to keep it in play. On the greens, try to stay below the hole.”

Brill and Central Valley’s Chase Sturgis, who fired a 9-under 63 at the Links, could be in the mix for the individual crown.

4A girls: GSL regular-season champ Gonzaga Prep and runner-up Lewis and Clark open Tuesday at Hawks Prairie in Lacey. G-Prep had four of GSL’s top seven scorers in Olivia Long (81.5), Maira Frank (81.75), Bayler Fix (84.75) and Reece Fix (85.25).

Lewis and Clark’s Devin Jamison-Jeter led the GSL at 76.5.

Ridgeline and Mt. Spokane led 3A schools with a tie for fifth place in the GSL 4A/3A standings. Deer Park will host the State 3A Tournament.

2A: West Valley senior Melia Cerenzia returns to state for the fourth time and she has a lot of company this time with five Eagles qualifying.

The WSU-bound Cerenzia won state two years ago at MeadowWood and has also placed second and fourth. She tees off at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Riverside Golf Club in Chehalis with Lynden’s Kinsley Rector and Fife’s Sofia Nguyen. West Valley coach Ty Brown said Rector and Nguyen rank among Cerenzia’s toughest competition.

“Melia is familiar with them from last year and other WJGA events,” Brown said. “We are all excited that we qualified five girls and have a good shot at placing as a team. The past five years we’ve only had one or two girls qualify so this has been a really special year.”