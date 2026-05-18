Oddsmakers weigh in on Seahawks’ chances in 2026 | Analysis

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Can a defending Super Bowl champ be favored to win 14 of its games the following season, considered one of the top two teams to get back to the big game and still feel like something of an underdog?

They maybe can if they are the 2026 Seattle Seahawks.

With the finalizing of the NFL’s regular-season schedule last week has come a bevy of updated Las Vegas odds, including point spreads for all 272 games.

Via point spreads available from DraftKings and VegasInsider, the Seahawks are projected as favorites in all but three games this season.

The only two NFL teams who are favored in more?

The Seahawks’ NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams – who are favored in every game except their Christmas night trip to Lumen Field – and the Cincinnati Bengals, who are favored in 15 games.

The Seahawks are tied with Buffalo, Detroit and Baltimore in being favored in 14 games followed by the Eagles, Packers and Texans, all favored in 13.

The Rams are the only team that has better odds of winning the upcoming Super Bowl via DraftKings at 8-1 followed by the Seahawks, Bills and Ravens at 10-1.

As you might have surmised, those odds mean that the Rams are the betting line favorite to win the NFC West in 2026 with L.A. at plus-135, via VegasInsider.com (meaning, winning $135 on a $100 bet) and the Seahawks at plus-165 followed by the 49ers at plus-260 and the Cardinals at plus-6000.

The Seahawks were the favorite to win the Super Bowl at 8-1 immediately following their 29-13 win over the Patriots in this year’s game, followed by the Rams at 9-1, via VegasInsider.

The odds shifted in the wake of free agency and the draft, apparently because the Seahawks’ loss of players such as Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III, while the Rams made aggressive moves to shore up their secondary, most notably a trade with Kansas City to acquire former UW star cornerback Trent McDuffie.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald memorably stated his philosophy on what others think about his team with his “We Did Not Care” speech following the NFC title game win over the Rams.

“It’s always been about us and what we do,” he said.

One imagines that the Seahawks coaches will find a way to let their players know about their relative underdog status in the NFC West heading into the season.

Here’s a look at the early point spreads for every Seahawks game this season via VegasInsider and/or DraftKings.

• Sept. 9 (Wednesday) vs. New England: Seahawks by 4.5 points.

Comment: It might not be a surprise to see this line grow even more in Seattle’s favor as game time approaches.

• Sept. 20 (Sunday) at Arizona: Seahawks by 10.

Comment: This will be Arizona’s home opener, and given the history of trips to Glendale it won’t be a shock if this game turns out to be trickier than this point spread suggests.

• Sept. 27 (Sunday) at Washington: Seahawks by 3.5.

Comment: Commanders will be coming off a trip to Dallas and will have revenge on their mind following the 38-14 Seattle win last season.

• Oct. 4 (Sunday) vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Seahawks by 4.5.

Comment: Chargers will be making a tough trip to Buffalo the week before.

• Oct. 11 (Sunday) vs. San Francisco: Seahawks by 3.5.

Comment: This is 49ers’ first true road game of the season as their trip to Australia to play the Rams to open the season is followed by three straight at home.

• Oct. 15 (Thursday) at Denver: Seahawks by 2.5.

Comment: Seahawks won their road Thursday night game last year at Arizona, 23-20.

• Oct. 25 (Sunday) vs. Kansas City: Seahawks by 3.

Comment: Walker’s return and Patrick Mahomes made this one a natural for a prime-time Sunday night affair. Seattle is 12-7-1 straight up on Sunday night since 2010.

• Nov. 2 (Monday) vs. Chicago: Seahawks by 4.5.

Comment: Bears will be coming off extended rest, playing the previous week on a Thursday at home against the Patriots.

• Nov. 8 (Sunday) vs. Arizona: Seahawks by 13.5.

Comment: Seattle was favored by more than this only one time last season, when it was a 14-point favorites against the Colts and had to squeak out an 18-16 win.

• Nov. 15 (Sunday) at Las Vegas: Seahawks by 7.

Comment: Feels like this is a line that could change a lot by the time kickoff rolls around with the Raiders having a new head coach in former Seattle OC Klint Kubiak and a new QB in either Kirk Cousins or top pick Fernando Mendoza.

• Nov. 29 (Sunday) at San Francisco: 49ers by 1.5.

Comment: If the point spreads hold, the Seahawks will enter this game 10-0 for the season and riding a 20-game winning streak dating to 2025. That’d be fun.

• Dec. 7 (Monday) vs. Dallas: Seahawks by 4.5.

Comment: Cowboys will enter this game with some extended rest playing the previous week on a Thursday (Thanksgiving) at home against the Eagles.

• Dec. 13 (Sunday) vs. New York Giants: Seahawks by 7.5.

Comment: Feels like the Giants could go a lot of different directions in year one under John Harbaugh and this line could be quite different by kickoff.

• Dec. 19 (Saturday) at Philadelphia: Eagles by 1.5.

Comment: Both teams will have played the previous Sunday, but Seattle will have something of a short week and a long trip.

• Dec. 25 (Friday): vs. Los Angeles Rams: Seahawks by 1.5.

Comment: As noted earlier, this is the only game this season in which L.A. is an underdog. Seattle will have a one-day rest advantage with the Rams hosting the Cowboys the previous Sunday.

• Jan. 3 (Sunday) at Carolina: Seahawks by 5.5.

Comment: Seattle will be in full letdown avoidance mode against Panthers. But they had a trip to Carolina in almost the exact scenario last year and won 27-10.

• Jan. 9-10 (Saturday or Sunday) at Los Angeles Rams: Rams by 2.5.

Comment: Obviously the outlook for this game will depend greatly on if either or both teams have something to play for. The NFL is obviously counting on it mattering a lot to place it here.