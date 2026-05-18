5 dead, including suspected shooters, following attack at Islamic Center of San Diego

Police cordon off an area close to the Islamic Center of San Diego after reports of an active shooter on Monday, May 18, 2025, in San Diego. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS) (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS)

Salvador Hernandez and Suhauna Hussain Los Angeles Times

Five people are dead, including the suspected gunmen, after two active shooters entered the Islamic Center in San Diego on Monday morning and opened fire, police said.

Police swarmed the Islamic Center in San Diego on Monday morning after receiving reports of an active shooter and significant injuries. By 1 p.m. police said in a social media post that the threat had been “neutralized.”

In a press conference, San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said a security guard who was killed “played a pivotal role in assisting from this being much worse.” Two others along with the security guard are dead at the center, he said.

The two gunmen died by self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police said.

The shooting occurred while a K-through-12 school, which operates at the center and mosque, was in session. No children were injured in the incident, said Ahmed Shabaik, chairman for the Islamic Center in San Diego, in a brief interview.

Multiple people were cleared from the mosque, but police officials said they were still trying to get a handle on what, exactly, occurred.

“Right now we’re still trying to find out what happened,” said Colin Steinbroner, spokesperson for the San Diego Police Department.

Tazheen Nizam, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in San Diego said children and teachers with the school were removed by police and taken to a nearby church.

Between 50 and 100 police officers were at the Islamic Center of San Diego site Monday afternoon, officials said. Officers have also established a reunification location at 4125 Hathaway St.

Officials initially urged people in the area to shelter in place near the mosque at 7050 Eckstrom Ave.