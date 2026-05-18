Starmer rejects calls to set out timetable to quit as U.K. premier

Joe Mayes Bloomberg

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he intends to lead Labour into the next general election, facing down mounting pressure from within his own party to step aside in the wake of disastrous local election results this month.

Speaking to broadcasters, Starmer was asked whether he would set out a timetable to stand down if leadership favorite, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, returns to the House of Commons in an upcoming special election.

“I’m not going to do that,” Starmer replied.

“I do want to fight the next election,” he added. “Obviously, I recognise that after the local election results, the elections in Wales and Scotland as well, that the first task is obviously turning things around and making sure that my focus is in the right place.”

Starmer’s authority has cratered after almost 100 of his lawmakers called for him to go following Labour’s local election drubbing. He has also faced demands from within his own top team of ministers to detail a plan for standing down, including from Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.

The revolt from Labour ranks, which included the resignation of his health secretary, Wes Streeting, has created the air of a de facto leadership contest, even if no contender has amassed the necessary support of 81 Members of Parliament to trigger a formal ballot.

The current favorite is Burnham, who is expected to be selected for Labour to contest a by-election in Makerfield next month. Acquiring a seat in Parliament is a prerequisite for Burnham if he’s to challenge Starmer. Streeting has also said he will seek to join any leadership contest.

Asked if he would fight a leadership challenge, Starmer told broadcasters: “We’re not at that position … but I’ve said, I don’t know how many times, that I’m not going to walk away.”

It was a message communicated earlier by his spokesman, Tom Wells, and Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, who told Sky News that Starmer is “the most resilient person I know” and urged the party “unite and pull together.”

Starmer visited Labour Party headquarters in London on Monday and told staff there that he is getting on with the job.

“The last 10 days, there’s been a lot of activity, which hasn’t been as focused in my view as it should have been,” he told broadcasters. “And I remind myself every day that I was elected to office to serve the people, to serve the country, that’s what I believe in, and that’s what I’ll be getting on with.”

Starmer said the election in Makerfield was a fight between Labour and Nigel Farage’s right-wing Reform U.K. party, which polled strongly in the district in the local votes. “I will be backing 100% whoever the candidate is.”