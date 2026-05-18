Then and Now: Women’s wear in Spokane

Present day: The city’s tallest building, the Bank of America Financial Center, took the place of the Hyde Building and a Seattle-First National Bank branch in 1981. After World War II, downtown Spokane had a golden age of retail shopping with department and specialty stores, especially for upscale women’s apparel. In the 1970s, several banks invested in downtown office buildings, sometimes crowding out ground-level retail, older office space and aging residential buildings dating back to the city’s early boom years. At the same time, suburban areas were drawing retail activity away from downtown. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)

The prosperity of early Spokane led to more leisure time at the turn of the 20th century in the city. Shopping and fashion became part of modern life in a city founded on mining, manufacturing, agriculture and railroads.

Spokane’s apparel businesses were usually owned or managed by men, who helped define women’s fashion over many years.

For example, A. Coll was the manager of the Ladies Tailor Shop in the Crescent store from 1905 to 1921. He made posh daywear and dresses for elite clientele. “Mr. Coll,” no first name ever given, was often quoted in the newspaper about fashion trends for women. He left to start his own tailor shop in 1921.

Phil W. Alexander opened a women’s wear store named Alexander’s at 117 N. Wall Street in 1934. He curated high-end clothing and luxurious fur coats for Spokane society. He sold the business in 1948 before the building was torn down for the Crescent’s expansion.

In 1960 Alexander later returned to Spokane as the general manager of the Bon Marché store, which had recently expanded.

Alexander died in 1996 at the age of 91.

After arriving here in 1916, Russell Walker first sold army surplus gear before moving on to women’s clothing and shoes. In 1940, he and wife Ann opened Rusan’s, an upscale boutique and grew the business to 11 stores. Walker died in 1984, followed by Ann in 1978.

Bernard Brandt, who had started in the apparel business in 1925, arrived here in 1939 to be the manager of the Spokane location of Zukor’s clothing store, which had opened in 1929. He later bought a nearby store in 1944 and renamed it Bernard’s Women’s Apparel in 1948. He and wife Rose started with six employees and 2,000 square feet of floor space. By 1960, the store employed 50 people with an expanded footprint of 5,000 square feet.

Zukor’s, just across Wall Street from Bernard’s, survived 38 years before becoming part the Taylor brand, reflecting the segue to casual clothing in the 1960s.

“Many people think the world’s best dressed women are in New York or San Francisco or Hollywood or Dallas, but they are wrong. The best dressed women I see, and I travel a lot and see many, are those who live right here in Spokane,” he told The Spokesman-Review in 1960.

Brandt died in 1972. Bernard’s continued under the founder’s son, Arthur Brandt, until closing around 1984.