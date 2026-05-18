U.S. House lawmakers propose $130 annual EV fee to pay for road repairs

By David Shepardson Reuters

WASHINGTON – U.S. House lawmakers proposed bipartisan legislation that would require electric vehicles to pay a $130 fee to pay for road repairs annually and $35 for some plug-in hybrid models.

The ​House is working on a five-year highway reauthorization bill that would authorize $580 billion ahead of the current law expiration on September 30. ⁠Most revenue for federally funded road repairs is collected through diesel and gasoline taxes, ‌which EVs do not pay.

The law would ​require the fees to be hiked by $5 per year starting in 2029 up to a total of $150 for EVs and $50 for plug-in vehicles.

The U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee is expected ⁠to take up the bill on Thursday introduced ‌by the panel’s Republican ‌chair, Sam Graves, and the top Democrat, Rick Larsen.

Some states charge fees for EVs to cover road ⁠repair costs. Congress for the past three decades has opted not to hike fuel taxes to pay for rising ‌road repair costs. Some Republican ‌senators in February 2025 proposed a $1,000 tax on EVs for road repair costs.

The Sierra Club, an environmental group, criticized the bill, ⁠saying it would cut funding for electric vehicle charging ​infrastructure and “includes an ⁠irresponsible tax ​for EV and plug-in hybrid drivers.”

The bill would also direct the U.S. Transportation Department within two years to issue regulations to establish performance-based safety standards for autonomous buses, ⁠trucks and other commercial vehicles. It would not apply to passenger cars and would pre-empt state laws.

The bill would require autonomous school buses ⁠carrying young students to have a human operator.

Last year, the Electrification Coalition, an EV advocacy group, argued a $250 fee for EVs was unfair since an average gas-powered vehicle pays ⁠just $88 yearly in federal gas ‌taxes.

Since 2008, more than $275 billion - including $118 billion ​from the ‌2021 infrastructure law - has been shifted from the general fund ​to pay for road repairs.

Given the November congressional election, some lawmakers say it will be challenging to reach a deal by September 30 on funding.